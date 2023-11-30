‘Embarrassing’ photos of Tesla Cybertruck spark debate online: ‘The most hideous vehicle I’ve ever seen’

Teslas have always sparked rumors of questionable build quality, and apparently, the Cybertruck is no different. Images shared online have sparked a massive debate on the quality of the newest model from the automaker.

The Cybertruck is a futuristic, boxy truck that looks more like sci-fi than any other car on the market. It’s only in pilot production, but that hasn’t stopped the Tesla-heads on the internet from discussing and debating the vehicle at every chance.

A production image was shared online, where points of particularly bad quality have been circled in red. There are gaps and misaligned plates, but since the vehicles are still in pilot production, there is no way to know for sure that the first cars that hit the market will have these defects.

“Their build quality looks like absolute s***,” the user wrote. “Embarrassing.”

Photo Credit: u/IrishGoodbye5782 / Reddit

Photo Credit: u/IrishGoodbye5782 / Reddit

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, told the production team that the Cybertruck needs extra attention to detail due to the sharp angles, which show errors more easily than other cars. He wrote in an email to the team, ending with “precision predicates perfectionism.”

In the past, Tesla has gotten flack for the poor build quality of its vehicles but has improved the quality with time. Cybertruck may face the same fate.



If you’re looking for a high-quality, well-made electric vehicle, there are now plenty of companies that can give you a sturdy option for a lower price than Tesla, too. If you’re looking to be one of the first to own this futuristic truck, then you may be taking a risk.

The truck, like seemingly everything Musk and Tesla do, has caused a lot of conversation on the internet. The commenters on the original Reddit thread were baffled at how this could happen: “How does every new prototype that gets spotted look worse than the previous?”

While there will inevitably be some Tesla followers who will take the risk for the glory of saying they owned the Cybertruck, naysayers still can’t get behind the truck, saying, “Even if the build quality was perfect it is still the most hideous vehicle I’ve ever seen.”

