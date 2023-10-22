'Embarrassing for the Republican Party': GOP lawmakers lash out as House remains frozen without a speaker

Multiple Republican lawmakers lashed out at their GOP colleagues on Sunday as the House remains frozen without a speaker, calling the situation embarrassing.

A handful of hard-right Republicans, led by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., ousted former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., earlier this month, and Republicans in the lower chamber have failed to coalesce around a replacement.

House Democrats refused to vote to save McCarthy and have since refused to lend their support to Republican speaker candidates, including Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

McCarthy on Sunday told “Meet the Press” that the situation is “embarrassing for the Republican Party” and the country as a whole.

“We need to look at one another and solve the problem,” McCarthy said.

“You've got to understand why we were here. Eight Republicans, led by Gaetz, have created this chaos by joining every single Democrat and voting to shut down one branch of government,” the former speaker added.

McCarthy endorsed Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., during the interview, saying he has been integral to Republican priorities in the House, such as boosting security at the U.S. southern border with Mexico.

“He sets himself head and shoulders above all those others who want to run,” McCarthy said. "We need to get him elected this week and move on. Bring this not just a party together but focus on what this country needs most.”

Without a speaker, the House cannot pass crucial legislation, including funding packages to avoid a government shutdown or aid Israel as the war rages on with Hamas.

But McCarthy wasn’t the only House Republican on Sunday to call the state of the House embarrassing.

“I have to say, and it’s my 10th term in Congress, this is probably one of the most embarrassing things I’ve seen because, if we don’t have a speaker of the House, we can’t govern. And every day that goes by, we’re essentially shut down as a government,” Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, told ABC's "This Week." “We have very important issues right now, war and peace.”

“I want a speaker in the chair so we can move forward and govern,” McCaul added.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kevin McCarthy, GOP lawmakers lash over speaker of the House chaos