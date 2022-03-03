Embattled Activision says it is facing increased attrition

Stephen Totilo
·1 min read

Risks to Activision Blizzard’s game business include an uneasy workforce and an increasing dependency on a small number of franchises.

Driving the news: The company’s annual report, issued last Friday, drops the PR varnish and shows the problems the company is facing.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Three franchises — Call of Duty, Candy Crush and Warcraft — accounted for 82% of the company’s revenue in 2021, up from 79% from the year before. No other series even brought in 10% of its revenue.

  • The report stated that ongoing legal actions against the company and “related media attention can be expected to have an adverse effect on our ability to attract and retain employees and has resulted in work stoppages.”

The company reported having 9,800 full-time or part-time employees by the end of 2021, up from 9,500 the year before.

  • But it noted “we have observed labor shortages, increasing competition for talent, and increasing attrition,” including “a significantly higher turnover rate of our human resources function in 2021.”

One startling acknowledgment: The company says California law required it to add another woman to its board of directors by the end of 2021, but it failed to do so.

  • Activision had initiated a search but says the planned acquisition by Microsoft, with talks beginning in November, complicated matters.

  • “Since the Company’s current directors would cease to continue to serve on our Board of Directors upon consummation of our proposed transaction with Microsoft, we were unable to conclude the process in 2021. We will be continuing our efforts to appoint a new female director.”

  • The state’s law, which requires a board of Activision’s size to include three women, had created a “boardroom boom for women executives,” Axios reported last year.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State

    The average American's lack of savings paints a fairly discouraging picture of retirement. A GOBankingRates survey found that 64% are expected to retire with less than $10,000 in savings. Many...

  • Light showers expected across Southern California after dry spell

    The incoming storm will bring a modest amount of rain to the region tonight and Friday.

  • Amazon's No. 1 bestselling leggings are on sale for just $15 — time to stock up

    'OMG': These buttery-soft leggings have earned over 52,000 flawless ratings — here's why.

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Russia lays siege to southern Ukraine as Kyiv convoy stallsWhy Ukraine wants a no-fly zone — but is unlikely to get oneU.S. sanctions more Putin allies over Ukraine invasionWestern banks' exposure to Russia, by the numbersRT America to cease productionRussian businesses in U.S. face threats, vandalism over invasionStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeZelensky: If West won't impose no-fly zone, "give me the planes"Russia ag

  • Jay Williams believes Shaq wouldn’t be able to guard Sixers’ Joel Embiid

    ESPN's Jay Williams believes that Shaquille O'Neal couldn't guard Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.

  • Satellite images show Ukraine homes ablaze and buildings leveled from Russian strikes

    Newly released satellite imagery underscores the destruction Russia's invasion has wrought on several Ukraine as the war enters its second week.The big picture: In the Maxar Technologies images from this week, buildings and factories in residential areas of several towns and cities appear to be leveled.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The images reveal long lines of Ukrainians waiting for food at grocery stores in Chernihiv and Kyiv on Monday. Border cro

  • Kanye West on Why He Threw Microphone During ‘Donda 2’ Event

    The artist formerly known as Kanye West reflected on the moment during a recent conversation shared to IG, stating the move had nothing to do with the sound.

  • Down 64% in 2022, This No-Brainer Metaverse Stock Can Be Bought for Just $8

    Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) is a spatial data company that provides software that organizations and individuals use to digitize parts of the physical world to create "digital twins" that can then be incorporated, manipulated, and utilized in a 3D platform. The company's record earnings results for 2021, released on Feb. 16, didn't help matters either: Along with rising revenue, it reported a larger-than-expected loss and tepid guidance led investors to press the sell button. Matterport's stock price plunged 17% on the day following its earnings release, as investors panicked at the sight of a slowdown in its growth.

  • Wait, Walgreens Competes With Taco Bell and Chipotle? (Sort Of)

    While you won't be going to Walgreens for your tacos and burritos, you may still be able to satisfy that Tex-Mex food craving with a product that it sells — the drugstore giant started selling jelly beans with flavors like guacamole, salsa and beef taco. With flavors like Margarita, Churro, Salsa, Guacamole, Beef Taco and Horchata, the Late Night Taco Truck jelly beans came out as part of candy company's Brach's Easter collection.

  • Lakers news: Russell Westbrook has LeBron James’ support

    Although Russell Westbrook has become the whipping boy for all that has gone wrong with the Lakers, LeBron James still has his back.

  • China’s box office king Wu Jing joins Jason Statham for 'The Meg' sequel, Li Bingbing out

    Chinese star Wu Jing has been cast for the upcoming sequel to the 2018 Warner Bros. box office hit “The Meg.” Wu, 47, will star alongside actor Jason Statham in “Meg 2: The Trench,” the second installment of the sci-fi action franchise about prehistoric sharks, reported Variety. Together, the two films have so far earned over $1.4 billion at the box office.

  • Russian troops surround major Ukrainian city

    Plus, how the U.S. is reacting after Russian state media reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that a third world war would involve nuclear weapons.

  • NCAA Tournament bracketology: Don't sleep on SEC this March Madness

    Auburn and Kentucky are good enough to be No. 1 seeds, Tennessee and Arkansas are dangerous. The SEC is the truth and ready to rock in March Madness.

  • A Startup Company That Attempted to 'Fix' McDonald's Broken Ice Cream Machines Is Now Suing the Chain for $900 Million

    Several months after filing a suit against the company that makes McDonald’s ice cream machines, Kytch is taking aim at the fast food giant itself.

  • Tesla Receives a Permit That Will Scare Its Rivals

    Premium-electric-vehicle maker Tesla should see its wish to further increase production volumes come true.

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • A New Survey Reveals the Happiest Cities in America Are in California and Maryland

    WalletHub based their rankings on three different key factors, including emotional and physical well-being, income and employment, and community and environment.

  • An Update on Theranos Whistle-Blower Tyler Shultz

    Elizabeth Holmes's billion-dollar business failure is one of the most unbelievable fraud stories in recent years. The disgraced Theranos founder managed to deceive investors and scientists by overselling the capabilities of her blood-testing system, which she claimed could diagnose tens of diseases with a pinprick's worth of blood.

  • Rivian spares preorders from price hike to fix 'painful' mistake

    Rivian Automotive Inc has rolled back price hikes on electric vehicles booked before March 1 after facing backlash from customers following a 20% increase in prices. Preorders as of March 1 will not be subject to the new prices, and customers who canceled orders can reinstate them with the original price, Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe said in a letter to clients on Thursday. The Amazon-backed company on March 1 increased the base price of the Rivian R1T electric pickup to about $79,500 from $67,500, while the R1S SUV went to $84,500 from $70,000.

  • Elon Musk faces a trial over the roughly $2.5 billion pay package Tesla gave him in 2018

    Tesla's compensation plan is "unfair and "wholly unnecessary," a Tesla shareholder wrote in the lawsuit.