Embattled actor Gary Busey accused of hit-and-run in Malibu

Actor Gary Busey, who already faces a parade of separate charges, is accused of causing a hit-and-run accident in Malibu, California.

The 79-year-old actor allegedly rammed his blue Volvo into another vehicle on 30 August, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told USA Today.

The other driver identified Mr Busey and claimed that he “refused to stop after the collision occurred and refused to provide proof of registration and financial responsibility.”

The collision reportedly occurred on the 23000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, near the Malibu Pier.

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station is investigating the incident, including the driver’s claim that the actor quickly fled the scene, the outlet reported.

TMZ obtained video footage of the incident, in which the driver can be seen chasing the actor in her own car, yelling out the window, “Sir, you hit my car, I need your information.” She yelled, “Sir!” again as Mr Busey’s blue car jets off.

She finally caught up to him in a parking lot, where she got out of the car and talked to the actor telling him, “You hit my car. You have scuffs all over your car–”

Then Mr Busey simply interjected: “Progressive insurance.”

“I want the number. I want the information,” the driver pleaded, to which the 79-year-old replied, “No, no,” as he reentered his car and started driving away.

The driver yelled, “Yo, that’s not okay! You hit my car. You don’t just get to leave hitting someone. What the f***. You can’t hit someone and just leave.” Mr Busey at the same time can be seen doing a K-turn and driving out of the parking lot.

The Buddy Holly Story star has gotten into some other unrelated trouble recently. He was caught pulling his pants down — for unexplained reasons — in New Jersey last year. This embarrassing incident came just days after he was charged with several sexual offences: two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment.

A police source told Fox29 that three women had reported that the Academy Award nominee had touched them inappropriately during a meet and greet. He later told TMZ that the women’s claims were “all false” and that “nothing happened.”

He added, “There was my partner, a camera-lady, and me, and two girls. It took less than 10 seconds, and they left. Nothing happened, it was all false.”

Mr Busey is also known for his roles in Lethal Weapon, Point Break, Drop Zone, and Eye of the Tiger. He suffered a serious brain injury in a 1988 motorcycle accident in Los Angeles, undergoing emergency neurosurgery and spending months in a rehabilitation clinic.

The Independent has reached out to Mr Busey’s manager.