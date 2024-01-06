Embattled Camden-Frontier school trustees have challengers in recall bid

Two embattled Camden-Frontier school board members have challengers in the May 7 recall election.

FRONTIER — Chief Deputy Clerk Abe Dane announced Friday, Dec. 2, the May recall election for embattled school board trustees Jesse Crow and Emily Morrison will include two additional candidates.

Sarah Wilcox, who spearheaded recall efforts in 2023 to attempt to recall Crow and Morrison, will appear on the May 7 ballot with Ricky Hartman after both filed as candidates.

The ballot will read “vote for not more than two” and list all four candidates to complete Morrison and Crow’s partial term of office ending Dec. 31, 2026.

Since the Nov. 7 filing of the recall petition, Dane said a careful review and challenge period has concluded with more than enough signatures acquired to proceed.

Wilcox, in her second bid to recall Crow and Morrison, gathered 418 signatures against Crow and 414 signatures against Morrison, who are both serving six-year terms on the board of education expiring at the end of 2026.

Recall efforts were launched in the wake of Morrison and Crow both voting in early 2023 to officially retire the “Redskins” mascot from Camden-Frontier to phase it out by June 2024 completely.

That vote caused an uproar amongst some alumni and residents of the school district, who claim the school board has “jumped on the bandwagon of the woke mob.”

An earlier attempt to recall Morrison and Crow failed when Wilcox failed to properly fill out the header on many of the signature sheets turned into the Hillsdale County Clerk’s Office on July 21, 2023, invalidating a majority of the signatures collected in an effort to hold the recall election in November.

In Wilcox’s first attempt to recall Morrison and Crow, Wilcox gathered 403 signatures against Morrison and 398 against Crow, but less than 10 were valid after a review of the sheets found missing header information, invalidating the entire sheet.

Camden-Frontier Schools Superintendent Chris Adams stated the school board’s 4-3 split decision to retire the “Redskins” mascot has been an unavoidable topic for years.

The decision to phase out the mascot by June 2024 will allow the school to solicit input from its students, staff, board members and community members on the new mascot for the school, which will then be announced on its website.

Camden-Frontier is one of the last districts in the state to retire the “Redskins” mascot.

