Embattled Center Township constable fires all her deputies after legal issues
A clerk for the New York County Supreme Court enters in the judgment for former President Donald Trump’s financial fraud trial and New York Attorney General Letitia James submits paperwork that starts a 30-day countdown until Trump is forced to begin paying off the $464,576,230 civil judgment against him.
Why do people typically freeze their embryos and how long can they stay frozen? Here's what you need to know.
Following the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling that frozen embryos are considered “children” under state law, here are six key questions that remain about the implications of the decision.
Google has apologized (or come very close to apologizing) for another embarrassing AI blunder this week, an image-generating model that injected diversity into pictures with a farcical disregard for historical context. While the underlying issue is perfectly understandable, Google blames the model for "becoming" oversensitive. The AI system in question is Gemini, the company's flagship conversational AI platform, which when asked calls out to a version of the Imagen 2 model to create images on demand. This embarrassing and easily replicated issue was quickly lampooned by commentators online.
Put this convenient gadget anywhere you have too many electronics and not enough outlets.
Amazon will pay out $1.9 million to settle claims that migrant workers suffered human rights abuses due to exploitative labor contracts in Saudi Arabia. This follows an Amnesty International report that painted a grim picture for these laborers.
Carvana stock jumped Friday as a short squeeze takes hold on a stock that was once trading below $4.
Hyundai is recalling over 4,000 units of the Palisade due to an engine problem. Kia has recalled over 2,800 units of the Telluride for the same issue.
The Bills will once again face a salary cap crunch, which will make for a challenging offseason.
Will Kirk Cousins play again for the Vikings?
Everyone hates MLB's new uniforms, from top to bottom.
The committee is discussing levying suspensions on more school officials in infractions cases, including compliance officers, athletic directors, university presidents and chancellors.
Google said Thursday it’s pausing its Gemini chatbot’s ability to generate people. The move comes after viral social posts showed the AI tool overcorrecting for diversity, producing “historical” images of Nazis, America’s Founding Fathers and the Pope as people of color.
VW and Audi are recalling more than a quarter million vehicles to address faulty seals in fuel pumps that could pose a fire risk.
While fans eagerly await the U.S. premiere of Dune: Part Two on March 1, the cast is stealing the spotlight with a fashion-filled press tour across the globe.
A widespread AT&T outage has impacted over 50,000 customers as of this morning, with most customer complaints centered in Houston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Atlanta. This outage even impacted 911 services.
Adults on TikTok lean camera-shy, a new study from Pew Research Center suggests. A survey of 2,745 adults who use TikTok revealed that 48% of respondents have never posted a video, and a typical user hasn't even updated their bio. This concept is a bit outdated -- it was proposed in 2006, when YouTube was only a year old, and TikTok wouldn't launch for over a decade.
Meta's Oversight Board announced that Threads users will now be able to appeal content moderation decisions, giving the independent group the ability to influence policies for Meta’s newest app.
X, formerly known as Twitter, said Wednesday it is withholding specific accounts and posts in India, action it said it disagrees with, in response to executive orders issued by the Indian government. Noncompliance with the executive orders, X said, would have subjected the firm to "potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment." X's Global Government Affairs said legal restrictions prevent it from publishing the executive orders, but "we believe that making them public is essential for transparency."
Google's Gemini has been criticized for depicting specific white figures or historically white groups of people as racially diverse individuals.