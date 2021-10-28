Embattled Facebook changes parent company name to 'Meta'
Facebook's parent company has a new name: Meta
Facebook's parent company has a new name: Meta
Doina Ciobanu posts TikToks that demonstrate how videos can be edited to make people look thinner, taller, or just completely different.
He was a rising star with more than 4.5 million views on TikTok. His Instagram page posted a fundraiser for his funeral costs and his daughter.
Is this the most Miami Halloween costume ever?
Ever since Prince Harry began his relationship with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has been the target of scrutiny and criticism so intense it caused the couple to step back from the royal family altogether in early 2020, citing the brutal attacks both in the mainstream media and on social media as part of […]
Thanks to video footage from the vaults, the legendary prog trio could return to the road next year — despite the 2016 deaths of two members
Former "American Pickers" co-host Frank Fritz previously confirmed his departure from the History Channel series, alleging he and Mike Wolfe haven't spoken in years.
Curious what to tell kids when racy shirts show up at the happiest place on Earth? Here's how experts say to handle adult-themed T-shirts at theme parks.
"Finding out what Millie does when she is home alone..."
THIS IS ONLY THE BEGINNING.View Entire Post ›
Angelina Jolie let her kids reach into her own designer closet for their 'Eternals' red carpet appearances, and 15-year-old Shiloh had her own fashion moment yesterday in Jolie’s 2019 Dior dress.
Many people don't know you're supposed to clean out your microwave's charcoal filter.
Anya Taylor-Joy shows off her toned abs in a new Instagram photo. The 25-year-old actress reveals all her press outfits for the upcoming 'Last Night in Soho.'
Boosie Badazz called X gay slurs and told him to take his own life on Twitter this past weekend.
Critics have been decidedly mixed on this latest cinematic serving of superheroes.
Judy Sheindlin is back — and audiences may not have had time to miss her. In July of this year, “Judge Judy,” Sheindlin’s durable CBS-produced courtroom reality show, wrapped up. Over its 25-year run, the outspoken former family court jurist became a notably high-rated (and famously well-compensated) television personality. Airing in syndication, it was always […]
BTS's net worth is just as impressive as you'd think—all thanks to their music, their merch, their collabs, and other projects. Here's how much BTS is worth.
With Halloween so close, we can taste it, you’ll forgive us, won’t you, for being so ghoulish as to ponder the identity of the character that ABC’s promo for its next Grey’s Anatomy/Station 19 crossover tells us flat-out will not survive. The snippets from the back-to-back episodes airing Thursday, Nov. 11 (starting at 8/7c), seem […]
"It really feels good to get those secrets out of the closet, so to speak...out of the coffin, I like to say!"
The latest film from comedian, actor and director Bobcat Goldthwait is a documentary called “Joy Ride,” which follows him and fellow comic Dana Gould on the road together, traveling from gig to gig. “Part of it was just the idea of filming it, because you do so many shows on the road and often those are the best shows and they’re never captured,” Goldthwait said. The other part was zeroing in ...
Find out what Housewives are like across the pond.