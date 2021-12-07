Embattled Florida Keys county commissioner resigns following his domestic violence arrest

Embattled Florida Keys county commissioner Eddie Martinez resigned from office Tuesday citing “health issues,” Monroe County announced in a press release.

His resignation comes a week after he was arrested at a Hialeah home on a domestic abuse charge. Police said he told them he struggles with prescription drugs.

Martinez, a Republican, was narrowly elected on Nov. 3, 2020, to the Monroe County Commission in an upset over incumbent Heather Carruthers, a Democrat. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his resignation.

On Friday night, Martinez informed Gov. Ron DeSantis that he would take a voluntary 30-day leave of absence “to address some personal issues that warrant immediate attention.”

Martinez sent the letter hours after the Miami Herald reported that the majority of his colleagues on the County Commission said it was time for him to resign.

County Mayor David Rice, who represents the Middle Keys city of Marathon on the commission, said he supported Martinez’s decision.

“I’m relieved that he’s taken that step and believe he’s made the right decision and wish him well on his endeavors,” Rice said.

Christine Pushaw, DeSantis’ spokeswoman, told the Miami Herald that the governor would appoint Martinez’s replacement. Interested candidates can apply for the office on the state’s website, Pushaw said.

Martinez’s annual county commissioner salary was $50,348.

Commissioner Michelle Coldiron, who represents the Lower Keys, along with Rice and Upper Keys Commissioner Holly Raschein, called for Martinez to resign last week. She said Tuesday that the move was the only way she felt he would get the proper help.

“It is my utmost desire for Eddie Martinez to overcome his current health problems. I wish the best for him and his family,” Coldiron added. “It is imperative for the residents of Monroe County to have five commissioners devoting their full attention to the important issues confronting us, and I look forward to working with whoever the governor appoints to replace Mr. Martinez.”

Martinez’s wife, Maria Martinez, 46, told Hialeah police her husband woke up last Tuesday in a rage and began throwing things around the room before throwing an empty pill bottle at her face, striking her.

Two of their daughters, ages 13 and 15, told police they saw their father throw the pill bottle at their mother’s face.

The 15-year-old girl said she has performed CPR on her father many times when he overdosed on his prescription drugs, police reported.

Hialeah police said during an interview after the arrest Eddie Martinez said he struggles with prescription drug use but denied hitting his wife.

Martinez has had several gallbladder-related surgeries. In court filings, he said he was hospitalized 19 times.

Martinez later told the Key West Citizen in a text that he did not tell police he has a problem with prescription pain medication and that he only takes what is prescribed to him by a doctor.

In addition to his arrest, Martinez is battling accusations that he didn’t live in the Key West district. Carruthers has a pending lawsuit challenging his residency.

Martinez was one of five commissioners who ran countywide but are required to live in the districts they represent.

This is a developing story and will be updated.