Embattled former chairman of Wisconsin Parole Commission John Tate II charged with felony public corruption

Former Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman and recent Racine alderman John Tate II was criminally charged Tuesday with a felony, accused of using his capacity as a public official for private interests.

Tate is charged with one count of "private interest in a public contract while working in a public capacity" in Racine County.

According to a criminal complaint, Tate unlawfully negotiated terms of his employment for Racine's new violence interruption coordinator position, after approving of the creation of the job as president of the Common Council. Racine used $784,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to approve of the position.

The Common Council approved of the violence interruption coordinator position on July 19. A meeting that Tate presided over. The position was then advertised from Sept. 8 to Sept. 22 and Tate applied and became a finalist for the position, the complaint states.

On Oct. 11, it was made public through news media that Tate had accepted the job of independent police monitor of Madison police. Two days later, the City of Racine emailed an offer to Tate for violence interruption coordinator, the complaint states.

Tate countered the offer by requesting more salary and more vacation time, the complaint states. Two city officials, Public Health Administrator Dottie Kay Bowersox and City Administrator Paul Vornholt, agreed to Tate's requests and amended the offer to him, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the amendment raised the pay to $101,698.25, which is more than the maximum pay listed on the job posting. The salary came with an understanding that he reside in Racine, the complaint states. Tate was also offered more vacation time and an opportunity to participate in a $10,000 forgivable home loan program.

Prosecutors argue that Tate "by applying for and negotiating the terms of his employment, he acted on behalf of his own pecuniary interest."

Tate initially announced that he would resign as an alder to begin as violence interruption coordinator in mid-November. However, Tate then announced in a Facebook post that he was advised that state law prohibits sitting local elected officials from taking positions that were created during their term of office, therefore he announced he would finish his term then start his new job. Tate announced his final day as an alder on Monday.

If convicted, Tate could be imprisoned up to 3 years and 6 months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

Last year, Gov. Tony Evers asked for Tate's resignation as Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman, following Tate's decision to parole Douglas Balsewicz, who was convicted of stabbing his wife to death, in the presence of the couple's two young children.

