Embattled HPD major Stephen Gerona is assigned to the department's Legislative Liaison Office

Oct. 5—A Honolulu police major facing multiple allegations that he employed an aggressive and discriminatory leadership style and created a hostile work environment for subordinates will no longer lead the department's Criminal Investigation Division.

On Sunday, Maj. Stephen Gerona was assigned to HPD's Legislative Liaison Office. Maj. Benjamin Moszkowicz will take over as CID supervisor, said Michelle Yu, an HPD spokeswoman, in a statement. Interim Chief Rade Vanic did not reply to a Honolulu Star-Advertiser request for an interview about the decision to transfer Gerona.

On Sept. 28 state Sen. Kurt Fevella called for state, county and federal investigations of Gerona's conduct after reviewing a lawsuit from a female detective and two other complaints the city settled for more than $1.6 million.

He said he looked into Gerona's background and believed he should be investigated for bullying and harassment after learning of several complaints filed about Gerona's conduct with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the city's Equal Opportunity Office. The city denied a Star-Advertiser request for copies of the complaints, saying that "internal personnel complaint information is confidential."

The detective who filed the most recent lawsuit, Maile Rego, accused Gerona of damaging her professional reputation after he allegedly conspired with colleagues to punish her for reporting wrongdoing in the investigation of a missing baby.

She did not reply to Star-Advertiser requests for an interview.

Fevella alleged that constituents and family members were afraid to speak about Gerona because of his reputation of retaliating against adversaries. He did not reply to a request for comment sent through a spokesman Monday.

City Councilman Augie Tulba, vice chairman of the Council's Committee on Public Safety, said he urges every police officer to share their concerns about anyone who threatens or tries to bully colleagues. In a statement to the Star-­Advertiser, Tulba said he does not want to lose good police or discourage potential recruits because of low morale or concerns that rank-and-file officers cannot raise issues about management styles.

"We cannot build a strong police department if officers are afraid to report abuse for fear of retaliation. With all of this public exposure on the issues surrounding Maj. Gerona, HPD's leadership initial inaction made the public question the department's internal procedures even further, " Tulba said. "The reassignment of Maj. Gerona is an indication that the department acknowledges that action should be taken to limit his contact with sworn law enforcement, but it is clear that more needs to be done than just transferring him to another division."

On Sept. 21 Fevella sent letters detailing his concerns and asking for an investigation to Mayor Rick Blangiardi, state Attorney General Clare Connors, FBI Honolulu field office Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill and Honolulu Police Commission Chairwoman Shannon Alivado.

"As brave women and men in the department have risked their career and reputation to shine a light on these problems within HPD, we can begin to gain transparency into the alleged internal culture of corruption and abuse, which is the first step toward ensuring accountability and reform."

The Honolulu Police Commission is scheduled to discuss the allegations against Gerona at its meeting Wednesday.