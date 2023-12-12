Embattled Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer to seek re-election

City Attorney Tearman Spencer speaks during a press conference outside the Federal Courthouse on East Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Embattled City Attorney Tearman Spencer plans to run for re-election, according to a post on his Facebook page.

The first-term incumbent posted Monday that he would be having a campaign kick-off fundraiser Wednesday evening. The post included a number of typos — misspelling "fundraiser" as "fundraisier" and inviting people to join "for at" the private event to be held on West Brown Deer "Ave" instead of West Brown Deer Road.

On his campaign website, which he also updated to say he's running again, he describes himself as a "proven advocate."

"With a demonstrated commitment to prioritizing the well-being of Milwaukee County, WI, Tearman Spencer is the dependable choice for justice, safety, and community prosperity," the website states.

(The city attorney represents Milwaukee city government. Milwaukee County has its own legal office known as the Office of Corporation Counsel.)

The city attorney's annual salary is $ 147,336 a year — just cents less than the mayor — and a proposal to raise salaries for top city leaders is under consideration at City Hall.

Spencer did not immediately respond to voicemails at two of his phone numbers seeking comment on his run.

Already in the race is Democratic state Rep. Evan Goyke, who announced his plans to run a year ago.

Problems in the City Attorney's Office arose soon after Spencer was elected in April 2020, when he beat longtime incumbent Grant Langley by a large margin.

Staff, including his own appointees, have left the office in droves. Spencer has blamed the departures on Langley, media coverage and pay.

He has battled with council members and sparked controversies over accusations of harassing female staffers and a judge's acknowledgment in court that he had initiated a private discussion with the judge ahead of a court hearing to say he disagreed with the arguments of his own assistant city attorney in the case.

Recently, a state investigator found "probable cause" to believe he violated state labor law by effectively forcing a female attorney out of his office after she reported that he had touched her inappropriately. Spencer has denied having touched her.

And, last month, the city's inspector general recommended criminal charges against Spencer and one of his deputies, Odalo Ohiku, after concluding Ohiku was allowed to do work for his law firm while on the city clock.

Spencer has also raised concerns within City Hall with his apparent intervention in a code dispute at a Milwaukee property where his cars are stored.

Journal Sentinel reporter Daniel Bice contributed.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Embattled Milwaukee City Attorney Tearman Spencer to seek re-election