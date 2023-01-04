Embattled NC sheriff resigns again before DA details accusations against him in court

Columbus County’s embattled sheriff has resigned — again.

Jody Greene’s attorney announced the departure early in a court hearing Wednesday. It was convened so the local district attorney could argue the sheriff should be removed and disqualified from his post due to wide-ranging misconduct.

The hearing marked the second time local District Attorney Jon David has tried to remove Greene from office. The prosecutor, also a Republican, asked a judge to suspend Greene in October as the sheriff ran for re-election.

David dropped the first petition after the sheriff resigned abruptly shortly after the hearing in the case case began. And Greene, a one-term sheriff, won re-election.

Almost as soon as Greene was sworn in for a new four-year term last week, David refiled his motion to ban the sheriff from office, citing multiple allegations of intimidation, abuse of authority, racial discrimination and an inappropriate sexual relationship with a detective.

A history of scandal

Greene faced scandals even before he was first elected sheriff in 2018.

Voters questioned his hiring of a political firm responsible for an illegal ballot gathering scheme that overturned a 2018 congressional election. Other challengers asserted Greene didn’t live in the county — a requirement for his candidacy.

But Greene’s slim electoral win — just 37 votes — survived, and he took the oath of office in 2019.

But the controversy around Greene’s tenure intensified in September, when Wilmington TV news station WECT revealed the details of an expletive-laden 2019 recording where the sheriff raged against “Black bastards” in the department conspiring against his campaign, promising to “clean house and be done with it.”

“I’m still the (expletive) sheriff, and I’ll go up and fire every (expletive) (inaudible)” Greene said in the recording. “(Expletive) them Black bastards. They think I’m scared? They’re stupid.”

The recordings were captured by Jason Soles, who ran against Greene as a Democrat in 2022 but had previously served as one of his deputies.

Green’s comments prompted outrage from community members including the local NAACP chapter, which called on him to resign. The N.C. Sheriff’s Association said in a statement that the comments “shock the conscience” and called them “inflammatory, racially derogatory, insulting and offensive.”

In a long statement, Greene denied any “malice intent” and dismissed the release of the recording as a political attack.

A majority of voters sided with him just months later.

Greene won about 54% of the vote, edging out Soles by more than 1,500 votes.

