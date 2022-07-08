Embattled Newburyport firefighter to remain with department

Jul. 8—NEWBURYPORT — Roughly three months after a local firefighter pleaded guilty to driving drunk with a child in his pickup truck, the city's mayor said on Thursday he will remain part of the department.

Thomas Lucy, 51, of Marlboro Street was charged in September 2019 with driving while under the influence of alcohol and child endangerment while under the influence of alcohol. Following his arrest, Lucy was placed on administrative leave. But as of the following September, he was back at work.

The drunken-driving charge was continued without a finding for a year. As part of his guilty plea, he was sentenced to 90 days in jail but saw all time behind bars suspended for a year while on probation. During Lucy's probation stint, he must not drive and must stay out of trouble with the law.

On Thursday, Mayor Sean Reardon said in an email that Lucy was still a member of the department and he considers the matter resolved.

Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire declined to comment on the mayor's email, saying all statements needed to come from Reardon.

Reardon's statement closes the books on an almost three-year entanglement for the veteran firefighter.

The plea deal that Lucy accepted in late March was very close to a deal he was offered in September 2020. Lucy turned down the original deal after learning he would lose his driver's license for a year and that it could affect his job with the department.

Shortly before Lucy's drunken-driving arrest, a young girl was in his truck texting her mother, saying he appeared intoxicated as he drove her back to her mother's home.

Lucy tried to talk his way out of his arrest with a Newbury police officer he knew personally. The officer told Lucy she was simply doing her job. The same officer estimated Lucy drove 13 miles with the child in his truck before his arrest, according to Newbury police.

Lucy was first spotted by another Newbury police officer and despite seeing the blue emergency lights in an attempt to pull him over, Lucy admitted he continued driving until he made it back to the child's house, according to court records.

A phone call to Newburyport Firefighters Local 827 for comment was not returned by press time.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

