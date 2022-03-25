Embattled Somerset County district attorney scheduled for June trial on sexual assault charges filed

Embattled Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas is scheduled for a June trial on sexual assault charges filed last fall.

”This is a very local political climate here in Somerset County. There are people that have political vendettas against Jeffrey inside of that courthouse,” defense attorney Ryan Tutera said.

Jeffrey Thomas remains off the job as the district attorney as his sexual assault case moves closer to trial.Thomas was charged last fall, accused of forcefully sexually assaulting a woman at her Windber home.

At a hearing Friday, his defense team questioned the integrity of the prosecution.

”The outgoing DA is part of the prosecutorial body that’s going after this man so we think that’s really unfair. We believe that’s something that needs to be sussed out,” Tutera said.

Thomas and his attorney are specifically taking aim at former district attorney Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser.She is not prosecuting the case, but now works for the attorney general’s office.

”We believe that’s an important question to ask potential jurors who are going to ask and sit in judgment of a case that’s a questionable case,” Tutera said.

Tutera also wants to question jurors to find out if they donated to any local political campaigns like Lazzari-Strasiser’s, Thomas’ or even Josh Shapiro’s.

He wants to ask potential jurors if they have ever contributed to causes like the “Me Too” movement.

Prosecutors did not want to comment on Friday, but said a June trial is still up in the air.

They told the judge they continue to work on evidence and witnesses.

Tutera called the case against Thomas fishy, but intends to keep the trial and jury pool local.

”We believe the people of Somerset County like Jeffrey. And I think the people of Somerset County, what we’ve learned with our boots on the ground, they think this case stinks,” Tutera said.

In the meantime, Thomas’ wife Amy had assault charges dropped against her in a domestic violence incident involving her husband.

She filed a civil suit against her husband’s accuser.She’s claiming defamation and seeking $50,000 in damages.

Channel 11 reached out to the AG’s office about the questions the defense is raising about the prosecution, and received this comment back:

“Our track record proves that we show no fear or favor when holding people who break the law accountable for the crimes they commit. As for Mr. Thomas, our office had a good working relationship with his office before these charges were filed. He referred 8 cases to our office to handle on conflict and resource referrals. Lisa Lazzari-Strasiser does not work in the criminal prosecution section, and therefore has no involvement in the prosecution of this case.”

Stay with 11 News for the latest developments on this case.

