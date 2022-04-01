Embattled Tampa City Council member’s police file shows history of misbehavior

TAMPA — This week’s report finding Tampa City Council member Orlando Gudes created a hostile workplace for a former aide is not the first time he has come under scrutiny as a public servant.

During a 26-year career as a Tampa police officer, Gudes was accused repeatedly of misbehavior that ranged from lying to a supervisor to leaving a weapon unsecured in his patrol car. The gun was grabbed by a child who accidentally fired it, wounding another teen.

He was suspended for lying to his bosses and received at least a half dozen other oral or written reprimands, including for the gun accident. He was also counseled after a public confrontation with his wife, who was in the process of seeking a divorce.

His disciplinary record, most of which dates to the 1990s and his early days on the force, was first reported by the website Florida Politics. The Tampa Bay Times obtained the same files through a public records request Friday.

They come to light days after a city-issued report this week found that Gudes created a hostile workplace for his aide by repeatedly making sexually demeaning and misogynist remarks.

Meanwhile, new attorneys for the aide have requested mediation with the city so she can resolve her harassment claim without litigation. They say they seek to settle the matter with the city and are “fully prepared” to pursue separate action against Gudes.

The letter was signed by Ethan Loeb, with the firm Bartlett Loeb Hinds & Thompson, which recently settled a public records lawsuit with former council member John Dingfelder. Dingfelder resigned as part of the settlement.

Gudes has been an occasional critic of Mayor Jane Castor’s administration, clashing with it over police reform, rent stabilization and equitable distribution of emergency response resources, namely ambulances for East Tampa.

On Friday, Gudes declined to comment on the specifics of his police disciplinary file, but said the surfacing of decades-old infractions were motivated by an attempt to drive him from office.

“I believe these are scare-and-threat tactics,” Gudes said. “I’m trying to focus on the situation at hand.”

The most serious punishment meted out to Gudes as a police officer was a four-day suspension in 1992 — two years after he was hired — for lying to superior officers about a grand theft auto case. Gudes initially told investigators he hadn’t handcuffed the suspect when in fact he had. He later admitted to investigators that he had lied and didn’t do his job properly. Gudes didn’t file a required incident report and told his acting sergeant that it was a “boyfriend-girlfriend” dispute before leaving for an off-duty job.

In 1994, while off-duty and driving two teens home from a youth football practice where he was a coach, Gudes left his department-issued gun in the car while he got out to chat with another coach. A 15-year-old boy picked up the gun and it accidentally discharged, striking his sister in the leg. Gudes was issued a written reprimand.

Three years later while off duty, Gudes confronted his wife in the parking lot of an Ybor City nightclub, according to an internal report. The couple were separated at the time.

His wife alleged Gudes pushed her in the chest, grabbed her purse and ran away, leaving her with two broken fingernails. Gudes denied striking her and said he grabbed the purse because he was afraid his wife was using cocaine.

An investigation found insufficient evidence to sustain a battery charge, noting his wife had withdrawn her complaint. There were no witnesses to the alleged battery. Police also declined to file charges concerning possible theft of the purse, which Gudes had handed to a security guard after searching it.

The investigation found Gudes had violated the department’s standard of conduct by confronting his wife in a public place and forcibly taking her purse.

Police did not sustain or exonerate Gudes in two other incidents involving accusations of physical altercations with women in 1993 and 1995. In the latter incident, the woman was identified as his girlfriend who later married him.

All three incidents were forwarded by the police department to the state’s attorney’s office in 1999, which declined to file criminal charges.

In 2000, Gudes received written reprimands for an incident while he was a school resource officer at Robinson High School. Notified by a student that a girl might have become a runaway, Gudes forgot to confirm if she had actually run away and didn’t notify her mother. Investigators found that he should have contacted the mother to determine if she had run away.

In a follow-up call, Gudes was accused of “screaming” at the mother, which he denied, saying she had screamed at him. There were no other witnesses. In another call, which also had no witnesses, the mother said Gudes suggested her daughter was sexually active and may have contracted a sexually-transmitted disease. Gudes, who had previous contact with the family, said both subjects were discussed, but not unprofessionally.

He also kept a pillowcase with some bloody clothing belonging to the missing student, a medallion and some school textbooks in his office for about two weeks instead of properly securing it in the department’s property room.

An investigation found that Gudes had failed to maintain attentiveness to duty, to properly secure evidence and to treat the public courteously.

At least one Gudes critic — former Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan — said his disciplinary record lends credence to the current set of allegations.

“Any reasonable person can take a look at those files and say ‘What was going on in those days?’” Dugan said. “He’s had so many second chances. Maybe that’s why he’s thinking he’s invincible. He’s never been held accountable.”

Dugan, who retired last year, has been on social media calling for Gudes’ ouster since the hostile work environment report was issued earlier this week. He is urging State Attorney Andrew Warren to conduct a criminal review of the matter.

He said he never directly supervised Gudes in the police department, and said he would have fired Gudes if he had been chief when the incidents happened.

Castor, who preceded Dugan as police chief, has said she would fire Gudes over the hostile workplace allegations if she could. She lacks the authority. Only the governor can remove him.

Castor, who is traveling in Israel, wasn’t available for comment, her spokesperson Adam Smith said. She was the city’s police chief between 2009 and 2015.

Both Castor and Dugan’s careers in the Tampa Police Department overlapped with Gudes’, who retired in 2016.

When asked why Gudes’ disciplinary record hadn’t been included with the hostile workplace findings released by the city on Monday, Smith responded: “The city was obligated to investigate the claims of harassment and that’s what the independent investigation focused on.”