Embattled University of Illinois Springfield provost Dennis Papini resigns

Dennis Papini, the vice chancellor for academic affairs and provost at the University of Illinois Springfield, has resigned, according to an email Chancellor Janet Gooch shared campus-wide Monday.

University of Illinois Springfield faculty members professed "no confidence" Papini in late April.

Faculty members cited failure in leadership, including enrollment mismanagement, creating of a toxic campus climate, and alleged misallocation of university resources.

Gooch said in the email that she is working to secure an interim provost and once the appointment has been made, Papini will begin serving as a faculty member in the Department of Psychology in the College of Health, Science and Technology.

Papini served as the chief academic officer for the campus. The vice chancellor and provost oversees academic policy and priorities, ensures the quality of the faculty and student body, and helps to maintain educational excellence, according to the UIS website.

