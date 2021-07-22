Embedded as a risk, new COVID cycle could challenge Fed, recovery

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face protective masks walk on Hollywood Blvd during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Los Angeles
Howard Schneider
·5 min read

By Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Five weeks after dropping its reference to the coronavirus as a weight on the economy, the U.S. Federal Reserve is confronting a challenging new rise in cases that has fueled doubts about the global recovery and is already forcing other central banks to consider retooling their policies.

The daily pace of new infections has more than doubled since the Fed's June 16 policy meeting, when Chair Jerome Powell said that while it was "premature to declare victory" given the appearance of the more infectious coronavirus Delta variant, a decline in infections, hospitalizations and deaths "should continue."

It hasn't, and while the worst current outbreaks have been localized, news of rising case loads once again straining hospital capacity spilled into financial markets with a sharp Monday sell-off.

U.S. Treasury yields have tumbled in a sign investors may be losing confidence in both the U.S. growth outlook and the Fed's ability to navigate between the shoals of a resurgent pandemic that may require more help from the central bank and high inflation that may demand a more restrictive approach.

Analysts still expect economic growth in 2021 to be the strongest since 1984, but are now again mining real-time data for signs the Delta variant is changing behavior.

"Do vaccinated people stay off airplanes? That is the downside risk," said Wells Fargo Corporate and Investment Bank Chief Economist Jay Bryson, who is so far maintaining a forecast of 7% economic growth this year. "I don't think any of us are expecting lockdowns like we saw a year ago. The population is not going to stand for that. But you don't have to have lockdowns. You just have to have people saying, 'I am staying home.'"

No obvious evidence has emerged yet of that happening. Air travel has remained steady at around 80% of its pre-pandemic level, according to Transportation Security Administration statistics, and there's been no dip in diners returning to restaurants, according to data from restaurant site OpenTable.

Attendance at Major League Baseball games over the seven days through Monday had climbed back to the 2019 average for the first time this year, with stadiums now open to capacity crowds https://tinyurl.com/ymes2ax7.

Yet the Fed's scheduled meeting next week will be newly complicated, overshadowed by something epidemiologists have warned even as vaccinations rolled out: Coronavirus will not fade easily, and is likely to remain a cyclical risk to people's health and the economy for years to come.

The Fed in June signaled it had begun planning a shift to post-pandemic monetary policy, with the risk of rising inflation seen as paramount and some policymakers ready to reduce the Fed's $120 billion in monthly bond purchases and accelerate eventual interest rate hikes.

The Reserve Bank of Australia may offer a note of caution. The bank began its own bond "taper," only to see the country impose new lockdowns that economist feel will force the RBA to reverse course.

Meanwhile, the Delta variant "could tap the brakes" on the U.S. recovery, Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari told National Public Radio over the weekend, "which would be a really big setback for us."

'HEIGHTENED SENSE OF RISK'

The health policy response to the Delta variant spread has been modest. Los Angeles reinstated an indoor mask mandate. On Monday the American Academy of Pediatrics said schools should open in-person in the fall, but recommended universal masking for staff and children over 2 years old.

Infections and fatalities remain well below last winter's trauma. New daily cases of around 37,000 are a fraction of the quarter of a million per day in January.

Daily deaths of around 200 are "tragic...but not out of proportion to other major health problems" such as auto accidents, said Dr. David Dowdy, associate professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

With about 60% of U.S. adults fully vaccinated and a portion of the rest likely resistant from previous infection, "We should not be panicking," he said.

Graphic: Infections rise again: https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ECONOMY/CORONAVIRUS/akpezggydvr/chart.png

Yet with many adults still susceptible, a national vaccine drive stalled, and children under 12 not yet approved for immunization, the last few weeks suggest the handoff to post-pandemic policy may remain bumpy.

Among the core assumptions behind current Fed thinking, for example, is that a full reopening of in-person schooling this fall will free parents to resume work - a process that could now falter and slow the hoped-for recovery of nearly 6.8 million missing jobs.

"There will certainly be parents who will push back against in-person attendance. Those same parents may be hesitant to return to offices," wrote Northern Trust Chief Economist Carl Tannenbaum. "Even if formal restrictions are not reintroduced, a heightened sense of risk among populations will create complications for commerce."

A Centers for Disease Control collection of major epidemiological models shows forecasts between now and early August of anywhere from a few thousand cases per day to a massive outbreak rivaling last winter.

Wells Fargo's Bryson said he is watching the United Kingdom, with vaccination rates similar to the United States and a large surge in recent infections, for signs of what may be coming.

There remains a large pool of household savings to keep the bills paid, socked away during the pandemic from an array of federal programs. Businesses meanwhile have adapted to operate more safely around the virus, with touchless QR code menus now omnipresent at restaurants, and web-based ordering systems further reducing staff interactions with customers.

But the ebb and flow of the disease will still need to be managed, and by the fall most of the pandemic support programs set up to help in that process will have ended, including additional federal unemployment insurance payments and a moratorium on rental evictions.

"This is not going away. It is going to be endemic," with possible implications for policy if, for example, the restaurant or other industries end up with cyclical coronavirus slowdowns and a new seasonal pattern to employment, said Tim Duy, chief U.S. economist with SGH Macro Advisors. "The public health goal now is to make it a non-event."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Additional reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Dan Burns and Andrea Ricci)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • As inflation continues to heat up, Jerome Powell is going to have some ‘splaining to do

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and many economists were surprised by how much inflation has accelerated. May and June prices, as measured by the consumer price index, were up at 8% and 11.4% annual rates over their prior months. Powell has convinced himself and financial markets that the recent surge in inflation will moderate.

  • Democrats' spending plans don't show any signs of sanity

    The federal government debt, which is higher than it has been at any point since World War II, is now larger than the entire American economy.

  • Mitch McConnell says GOP won't strike a deal with Democrats for the US to pay its bills on time, raising risk of derailing the economic recovery

    Republicans voted to raise the debt ceiling under Trump. They're taking a harder line as Democrats prepare massive spending plans.

  • U.S. states ending federal unemployment benefit saw no clear job gains

    U.S. states putting an early end to federal unemployment benefits saw a larger jump in local labor supply in June than those planning to maintain the $300 weekly supplement until early September, new data show, though there was no clear sign it had led to significantly more hiring. State-level jobs data released earlier this month show that in the 26 states stopping benefits early an additional 174,000 people joined the labor force in June, by either taking jobs or beginning work searches, compared to 47,000 in the other states. While that may indicate the withdrawal of benefits is having some of the impact intended by the governors who cut off the stipend, and causing more people to seek employment, the numbers are small in a national labor force of 161 million and come with a cautionary note: Job gains in both groups of states were roughly the same.

  • Governor Whitmer Vetoes GOP Proposal to End Participation in Federal Jobless Benefit Enhancement

    Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer angered Republicans in her state after she vetoed a bill that would have ended the state's participation in federal benefits enhancements provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • AOC casts doubt on inflation wave: Price increases are ‘sector specific’ and could be due to ‘supply-chain issues’

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn't sure inflation is the root cause of recent price spikes in the U.S.

  • 15 Socialist Countries that Have Succeeded

    In this article, we take a look at 15 socialist countries that have succeeded. You can skip our detailed analysis about state of socialism, and go directly to the 5 Socialist Countries that Have Succeeded. Socialism is an economic theory that stresses the ownership of means of production by society instead of private individuals. The […]

  • Government has forgiven nearly $400 billion in Covid-relief PPP loans

    More than a million of those forgiven loans were to companies with just one employee, at a cost of $12.8 billion, or an average of $11,497 per job.

  • Democrats lash out at McConnell, who says GOP won’t support raising debt limit

    Senate Democrats accused Republicans Wednesday of a “shameless, cynical” ploy that would damage the economy and the government's credit rating after the chamber's GOP leader said his party would vote against raising the federal debt limit.

  • Stimulus checks: IRS sends 2.2 million more payments in latest round

    The IRS has now sent out more than 171 million payments as part of the third round of checks, totaling approximately $400 billion in relief.

  • Dems hit McConnell, who says GOP won't back debt limit boost

    Senate Democrats accused Republicans Wednesday of a “shameless, cynical” ploy that would damage the economy and the government's credit rating after the chamber's GOP leader said his party would vote against raising the federal debt limit. In the latest chapter of a broad budget battle likely to linger well into autumn, Democrats reacted after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he believes all Republicans will vote against renewing Washington's ability to borrow money. The government, which has been running huge budget deficits for years, needs to borrow cash constantly to pay its debts, but its legal authority to do that expires July 31.

  • GOP Governors Who Blasted COVID-19 Stimulus Bill Now Take Credit For The Funds

    Some Republican governors have been touting the funds in the American Rescue Plan and the benefits for their states, even though they criticized the legislation.

  • In Another Blow To Pandemic Workers, States Snatch Tax Refunds

    States have continued to deduct money from tax refunds for delinquent debts — burdening those who have suffered the most from the COVID-19 recession.

  • Democrats Reject GOP Call for Conditions on Debt-Limit Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Democratic senators rejected any attempt by Republicans to set conditions for increasing the federal debt limit, showcasing an escalation in partisan bickering as a two-year suspension of the ceiling approaches expiration.“Nobody is going to hold the American economy hostage, period, full stop,” Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden said Wednesday following a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on the debt-ceiling. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who was also in the dis

  • Biden’s Spending Plans Would Boost Economy, Not Spark Inflation: Moody’s

    Democrats’ plan to spend more than $4 trillion over a period of years on everything from road repair to child care would boost the U.S. economy in the long run without sparking higher inflation, according to a new analysis from Moody’s Analytics. Roughly tracking President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, the $579 billion infrastructure bill currently under negation in the Senate, and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package Democrats hope to pass alongside it, would increase GDP growth while b

  • China’s Digital Inequality Dilemma: Open-Source Innovation vs. Control

    China's fight against data-driven inequality could also hamper prosperity. Web 3.0 is one solution but will the Communist party embrace it?

  • More protests in Colombia as government unveils new tax plan

    Protests against poverty and inequality resumed on Colombia's independence day Tuesday as President Ivan Duque presented a $4 billion tax plan aimed at helping the government pay for social programs and pandemic-related expenses. Thousands joined in marches in Colombia’s main cities while Duque outlined to congress his government’s achievements and presented a tax plan for financing subsidies to low income families that have been out of work during the pandemic.

  • Zero-Down Mortgages Stoke U.S. Subprime-Like Fears in Canada

    (Bloomberg) -- They’re the kind of exotic mortgages that one typically associates with the reckless, go-go housing market that gripped the U.S., circa 2005: Put down 5% cash and get 3% back; or, wilder yet, put down nothing at all. So when these products -- and others like them -- started popping up in the normally cautious Canadian financial industry, it raised alarm among policy makers in Ottawa.This is year twenty-five of the great Canadian housing bull market, a nearly uninterrupted straight

  • Pelosi Pressed by Progressives to Move First on Budget Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Speaker Nancy Pelosi, relegated to the sidelines in the stalled Senate debate over a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint, faced increased pressure Tuesday from some members of her fractious caucus for the House to draft its own tax and spending blueprint.Frustrations are mounting on both sides of the Capitol over the Senate’s inability to get firm commitments from the 50 members of its Democratic caucus to back the plan, which pays for the bulk of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda.

  • Labor shortage: Top White House economist says companies need to 'pay a fair wage'

    Despite a labor shortage brought about largely by the COVID-19 pandemic, companies can find workers by offering "fair wages," according to one economist.