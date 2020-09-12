Embelton (ASX:EMB) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You can purchase shares before the 17th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 9th of October.

Embelton's next dividend payment will be AU$0.20 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$0.40 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Embelton has a trailing yield of 3.6% on the current stock price of A$11. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Embelton paid out a comfortable 40% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 39% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Embelton's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Embelton earnings per share are up 7.0% per annum over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Embelton has delivered an average of 5.2% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Embelton an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Embelton is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Embelton is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Embelton is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Embelton that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

