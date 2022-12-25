Embelton (ASX:EMB) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Embelton (ASX:EMB) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Embelton:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.061 = AU$1.6m ÷ (AU$39m - AU$14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Embelton has an ROCE of 6.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Building industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Embelton has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Embelton's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Embelton, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 20% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On Embelton's ROCE

In summary, Embelton is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Embelton has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Embelton does have some risks, we noticed 7 warning signs (and 4 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

