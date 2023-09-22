Embezzlement case against Borderline owner Brian Hynes starts with vastly differing takes

Brian Hynes, co-owner of Borderline Bar & Grill, stands at the memorial site outside his Thousand Oaks business. His trial in Ventura County Superior Court for alleged embezzlement of $43,750 from the Rotary Club of Westlake Village started Tuesday.

The opening round of the embezzlement trial of the owner of the former Borderline Bar & Grill has begun, with a Ventura County prosecutor arguing the businessman committed fraud and the defense calling it a civil dispute with no place in court.

Brian Hynes, owner of the establishment struck by a 2018 mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, is accused of a single count of grand theft in connection with the alleged embezzlement of $43,750. Prosecutors charged him with taking the money from the Rotary Club of Westlake Village, a civic organization that partnered with Hynes on a music festival that raised money for local community causes.

Hynes, 43, of Thousand Oaks, has pleaded not guilty to the felony. If convicted, he faces potential jail time.

At issue in the case is whether Hynes misappropriated funds in 2020 from a bank account used to pay for expenses of the OakHeart Country Music Festival in Thousand Oaks. He spent money on personal and business expenses that were unrelated to the fundraiser and then tried to conceal them, the prosecution said.

Prosecutor Marc Leventhal told jurors that Hynes stole "out of a sense of desperation" to keep a dance club he opened in Agoura Hills alive.

The defendant spent the cash on expenses that included apartment rent, a storage facility, taxes and payroll, the senior deputy district attorney said.

"He knew it was wrong," Leventhal told the jury that heard opening arguments Tuesday inside the Ventura courtroom. "He knew it was fraudulent."

Leventhal showed the jury an array of documents, including bank records and emails, to substantiate the charge.

"It's a really sad case," he said. "We're prosecuting conduct, not character.... It's theft."

But Hynes' defense attorney, Negin Yamini, said her client didn't commit any crime.

"This case comes down to two partners disagreeing about spending of partnership funds," she said. "This is a civil matter that doesn't belong in the courtroom."

She suggested that Hynes had broad authority to spend from the festival bank account under a 2016 contract with the Rotary club. But the judge presiding over the trial, Derek Malan, denied her request to enter the contract into evidence, according to the court docket.

Talking without notes or documents, Yamini told jurors to dig beneath the surface in the multi-layered case and reminded them the prosecution had to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. She said there was no dispute over whether her client had spent the money, but rather if he made legitimate decisions based on the role he and the Borderline business played in the festival.

Former Rotary Club President Audrey Brown testified at length, telling jurors that money spent from the bank account established for the festival had to be directly tied to the event.

When the club's board of directors learned of the issue, the panel unanimously voted in late January of 2021 to report the matter to police. Brown and Kimmy Tharpe, then the club president, met a few days later with a fraud detective from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detective Jennifer Bowie testified that she spoke with the two women, reviewed documents and interviewed Hynes over the phone before reporting her conclusions to the District Attorney's Office. The agency filed the grand theft charge about six months later.

The 2016 contract that gave Hynes 50% of the net profit from OakHeart, a more generous cut than the compensation he received previously for producing and promoting the event.

Brown said she was unaware of the contract when she and another club leader, Kimmy Tharpe, talked with Bowie. Under cross-examination, Brown confirmed that Hynes was not required to get permission or notify the club when he spent money from the account. But he still had to provide proof in the form of receipts that the expense was directly tied to the festival, she said.

Hynes was a trusted member of the club and was in line to become president before the dispute arose, but the organization terminated his membership after learning of the discrepancy.

Brown said the directors concluded they had to report the matter to police because of the potential that a crime had been committed.

"We had a fiduciary responsibility, and that came first."

Under questioning from the defense, Brown said the club did not report the matter out of vindictiveness.

"We were a family," the former assistant city manager for Westlake Village said. "It was very distressing that we had to do this. It was probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to do."

Hynes owns the Borderline entity and brand, but the building shuttered by the shooting and still standing is owned by another party, he told The Star. The Agoura Hills dance club closed at the end of February when its lease expired. He intends to move back to Thousand Oaks, perhaps at another site than the existing Borderline building.

The trial is expected to last until late September or beyond. It is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Courtroom 48.

Yamini said she has not decided whether Hynes will testify.

Kathleen Wilson covers courts, crime and local government issues for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at kathleen.wilson@vcstar.com or 805-206-8805.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Borderline owner on trial for alleged theft from Westlake Rotary Club