Embezzlement case moves forward for former SPS employee

Dec. 15—A former Stillwater Public Schools employee who was arrested and charged with embezzlement has a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 20.

Stacy Hampton, 52, allegedly embezzled more than $200,000 of public money belonging to SPS over the course of approximately seven years. The offense carries a punishment of up to 10 years imprisonment.

"The nature and circumstances of the crime charged are egregious," assistant district attorney Heidi Silcox said.

Hampton was an administrative assistant with the school nutrition services division. Her responsibility was to collect nutrition funds from the district's schools and deposit them in a bank.

The program director discovered discrepancies in Hampton's financial records while she was placed on leave in 2019.

An investigative audit report showed 76% of Hampton's deposits included misappropriated funds.

"Based on our findings, this employee was literally taking food out of the mouths of children," said Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd in a news release.

A chart provided by the State Auditor illustrates potential misappropriated funds by fiscal year with the most happening in 2016. State law considers any public funds used for a personal purpose as embezzlement.

If convicted, Hampton would be fined nearly $650,000, triple the amount of money embezzled, and ordered to pay restitution.

Prosecutors said the evidence against her is "significant."

"This was not one bad decision made in a weak moment," Silcox said. "It was a deliberate series of thefts over the course of many years."

Hampton's defense attorney could not be reached for comment.

Man charged with murder requests jury trial, State sees new lead prosecutorRichard Catlett, the Stillwater man charged with second-degree murder after he was involved in a July 2021 fatal crash, requested a jury trial after pleading not guilty.

Catlett, 57, received the more severe charge instead of manslaughter because of a prior conviction.

He is accused of driving too fast, which caused his vehicle to fishtail off the roadway and eject his passenger, Linda Kimble.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Report said Kimble wasn't wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A scheduling hearing is set for Jan. 3, and the trial will likely take longer as Kevin Etherington was the lead prosecutor in the case.

Etherington is the former first assistant district attorney charged and jailed for child pornography possession.

Attorneys with the DA's office have commented on the tumultuous circumstances in several other cases, requesting more time to get prepared.