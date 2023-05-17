Embezzlement charges filed against Ruidoso Downs Mayor Pro Tem Shane Walker

RUIDOSO DOWNS ― Ruidoso Downs City Councilor and Mayor Pro-Tem Shane Walker faces a felony embezzlement charges after an arrest warrant was issued Tuesday by Lincoln County Magistrate Court.

He was charged with embezzlement (more than $20,000), a second-degree felony, court records show after an investigation tied to work he agreed to in November 2022 but never completed.

Walker, who serves as mayor pro-tem on the city council, did not respond to a request for comment from the Ruidoso News.

Staff at the office of Ruidoso Downs Mayor Deal Holman declined to comment, and Holman himself did not respond to the inquiry.

Court records did not indicated only that an arrest warrant had been issued, not that Walker was arrested by police as of Wednesday morning.

Walker is the owner of Walker A/C & Refrigeration, according to his LinkedIn profile.

On Nov. 4, 2022, Walker received a check for $23,000 and another for $6,777 on Nov. 16, 2022, from Ruidoso Custom Builders for which Walker was serving as a subcontractor, according to an affidavit signed by Ruidoso Police Detective Matt Christian.

A staff member at Ruidoso Custom Builders told police the checks were for material and labor for a job that was never started, records show, providing copies of the two checks to investigators.

Five months after Walker allegedly received the first check, staff told police she confirmed with ACityDiscount.com, where Walker said he’d ordered the materials, that the transaction never occurred.

Ruidoso Custom Builders contacted Walker April 6, police said, advising that if the company did not receive the funds back or a payment plan by April 21, it would proceed with embezzlement charges against Walker and a claim against his HVAC license bond.

Staff at Ruidoso Custom Builders also provided text messages to police from between October 2022 and April, records show, indicating Walker knew about the job and its requirements.

Police said when Walker was contacted, he contended he’d made a “civil agreement,” read the affidavit, with Owner of Ruidoso Custom Builders Bill Roach.

Walker told investigators he had text messages showing Roach agreed to deduct costs owned to Walker from a job on Roach’s home.

Walker refused to bring the messages to the Ruidoso Police Department, the affidavit read, telling police to contact his attorney.

Police later contacted Roach, the report read, who denied that any verbal agreement about payment or reimbursement exists.

“Roach also assured me the payments for the job at his personal residence were kept completely separate,” read the affidavit signed by Christian.

Police later confirmed with ACityDiscount that the vent hoods and fans needed for the job were never ordered.

Ruidoso Downs City Councilor Judy Miller said Walker should be removed from office amid the ongoing court case, arguing no one with a felony conviction can serve on the governing body.

“My first reaction is that we need to do something about it. He’s our mayor pro-tem and he signs our checks,” she said. “My idea is to dismiss him from that position and see how the court case goes. If he is convicted, he cannot serve as a city councilor.

“I’m shaken up. It’s kind of scary.”

