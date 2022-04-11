Embittered relative turns Facebook detective in effort to catch safari park murder suspect

Christine Robinson was allegedly raped and attacked at her 125-acre South African safari resort

A gardener has appeared in court charged with murdering a British woman at her South African safari resort following a honeytrap campaign by her niece.

Christine Robinson, 59, was allegedly raped and attacked nearly eight years ago at the 125-acre Rra-Ditau lodge she ran alone following her husband’s death.

The retired teacher from Liverpool withdrew about £3,500 from the bank to pay her staff on the eve of the alleged attack in July 2014. She was found in a bedroom at the luxury lodge on the Botswana border the next morning, with her throat slashed.

A suspect, Andrew Ndlovu, then 24, who had worked at the game park for two years, disappeared and was thought to have slipped over the border to his native Zimbabwe.

But he was identified by Ms Robinson’s niece, Lehanne Sergison, from Bickley, Kent, who launched her own investigation after criticising the authorities for a lack of action. Ndlovu was ultimately arrested by South African police in July 2020 in Johannesburg.

On Monday, the 32-year-old appeared in Polokwane High Court in Limpopo Province, South Africa, and pleaded not guilty to rape and murder. The case was adjourned until Wednesday for a full trial.



The development is a breakthrough for Ms Sergison, 49, who was determined to trace her aunt’s alleged killer as police interest in the case waned over the years.

She delivered a petition to Downing Street in 2014 demanding action, to no avail.

However, rumours soon began to circulate that Ndlovu had returned to South Africa, so Ms Sergison set up a bogus Facebook account in 2019 to befriend his contacts.

She discovered his new Facebook account and arranged a date in Johannesburg, but her hopes of a sting operation were dashed when the police would not cooperate.

After noticing new activity later on his Facebook page and not receiving a reply to her message to him, she defied official advice to post a picture in July 2020 of Ndlovu on her Facebook page in an appeal for South Africans to help her.

This prompted Ian Cameron, a campaigner who was then at the minority group AfriForum, to repost it on his Facebook and Twitter pages. A whistleblower saw Mr Cameron’s post and told him where the man lived and worked. Police then made the arrest hours later.

“I was never going to give up on my aunt and I hope she can now rest in peace,” Ms Sergison said at the time of the arrest. “I would like to thank the very brave person who came forward and identified him.”



Mr Cameron added at the time: “I attended the murder scene as part of my job to help raise awareness of what is happening with regard to farm and game lodge attacks.

“When I reposted and retweeted Lehanne's post it was shared over 70,000 times and then I got this message out of the blue from someone who knew him and gave his details. After that things moved quickly.”

The trial continues.