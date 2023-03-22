Emblem is the latest European seed fund in new wave of VC funds

Romain Dillet
·4 min read

If you plan to launch a new startup in France, Denmark or Sweden, there is a new seed fund looking for your pitch. Emblem is announcing today that it has raised nearly $54 million (€50 million) for a new European seed fund. And this is only the first close — the firm expects to raise as much as $80 million (€75 million) by the end of the year.

Emblem was founded by Bénédicte de Raphélis Soissan and Guillaume Durao. This isn’t the first time Bénédicte de Raphélis Soissan’s name appears on TechCrunch as she used to be an entrepreneur herself. I first covered her startup Clustree back in 2014.

Clustree was a talent management and HR platform that was acquired by Cornerstone OnDemand. Some business angels like Frédéric Montagnon and Florian Douetteau were quite instrumental in Clustree’s trajectory, so she started investing in startups herself after selling Clustree.

Guillaume Durao has been an investor for several years. He worked for Mangrove Capital Partners and Idinvest (the VC firm that is now part of Eurazeo). While both partners are French natives, Durao has worked in Denmark and has been quite active in the Nordic tech ecosystem. He has also invested some of his own money as a business angel as well.

Before launching Emblem, Durao and de Raphélis Soissan have already built an interesting portfolio of angel investments. They invested in crypto trading card game Sorare, pet insurance startup Dalma and cultivated meat company Gourmey. In addition to those French startups, they also invested in Growblocks and All Gravy in Denmark, Ark Kapital and Goals in Sweden, and more.

The next logical step is a proper seed fund with more capital. Emblem wants to lead or co-lead seed investments with a typical investment ranging between €500,000 and €3 million. Overall, the firm wants to invest in 25 to 30 tech companies with its initial fund.

While Emblem lists a few verticals, such as AI, B2B SaaS, fintech, future of work and digital health, the firm doesn’t have a specific focus on some industries. It’s a generalist tech seed fund.

As for the firm’s backers, Emblem managed to raise funds from the Danish sovereign fund Vaekstfonden, institutional investors like Edenred, several French and Nordic family offices, as well as tech entrepreneurs looking for investment opportunities. Some of the entrepreneurs who invested in Emblem include the founders of 3shape, Dixa, Falcon, Kantox, Peakon, PeopleDoc, Planday, Pleo, Qonto, Silae, Spendesk, Swile and Zendesk.

There are two things that make Emblem stand out from other French VC firms. First it focuses on French startups, but also Swedish and Danish startups. “Paris, Copenhaguen and Stockholm are the three most interesting startup hubs after London and Berlin,” Bénédicte de Raphélis Soissan told me.

Second, Emblem doesn’t want to become an early stage fund that also invests in Series A rounds or even later. Sure, the firm will allocate a portion of its fund for follow-on investments in existing portfolio companies — but that’s it.

“We are going to have an exclusive focus on seed. The idea is that we are not going to raise a bigger fund and start investing in Series A rounds,” de Raphélis Soissan said.

A new wave of micro funds in Europe

It’s hard to describe what a micro fund is. As many VC firms start raising bigger and bigger funds, everything else starts to look like a micro fund.

Emblem is bigger than a micro fund. But there are a handful of individuals raising new funds with €5 million, €10 million or €15 million under management. Just like a lot of successful investors started VC investment with their own micro funds in the U.S. a few years ago, the same trend is now emerging in Europe as well.

During my discussion with Bénédicte de Raphélis Soissan, we talked about some of these new funds. For instance, Anthony Danon and Carmen Alfonso Rico have been pretty active with Cocoa. Gloria Baeuerlein is behind a new fund called Beyond Capital. Pietro Invernizzi is currently raising his own fund.

I’ve also covered some bigger funds that have popped up over the past year or so, such as Resonance, Ovni Capital and Galion.exe. And then, there are also Teampact Ventures and Origins.

While we’re currently going through a tech downturn, it’s interesting to see that there are more options when it comes to early stage funding in Europe. And each fund has its own investment thesis. These emerging partners can also tap their own network, which should create more opportunities for the tech ecosystem as a whole.

A love letter to micro funds, the backbone and future of venture capital

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says the US is going through a 'textbook' financial crisis and the S&P 500 won't hit a new high for a long time

    Cooperman previously warned that stocks could plunge 22% in 2023, and predicted dismal returns for years to come.

  • Insiders pour millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    After January’s stock rally, the story in the markets for the past two months has been volatility. Stocks were on a seesaw even before the recent SVB crash, and the banking woes of the last two weeks have simply exacerbated the up and down swings. The increased uncertainty in the market conditions has put a premium on data analysis, the ability to collect and decipher the mass of information generated by Wall Street’s aggregated trading activity. Fortunately, there are already experts out there

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth is beating the market in 2023. She could be ready to party like it's 2020 again.

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • 3 Stocks for Oil and Gas Contrarians to Buy

    Last week OPEC publicly committed to significantly cutting production...

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030 or Sooner

    Only a select few enterprises reach the exclusive $1 trillion market cap club. The world is increasingly shifting away from cash and toward digital transactions. As the operator of the largest debit and credit card payment network in the world, Visa (NYSE: V) stands to profit from this trend more than any other company.

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • Just How Safe Is the Stock Market Right Now? Here's What History Says

    The past year hasn't been easy for most people, and if you have money invested in the stock market, you've probably watched your portfolio sink to some degree. It can be tempting, then, to stop investing altogether until the market stabilizes -- especially as a recession is looking more likely. Nobody knows for certain what the future holds for the stock market, but more experts are betting on a recession.

  • 1 Number Shows Why Boeing Stock Is Struggling to Gain Altitude

    It has been a rough few years for Boeing (NYSE: BA) shareholders. The headline revenue growth looks impressive, but Boeing is far from healed. A look beyond the top-line number offers insight into the headwinds Boeing is facing and how soon investors should expect a turnaround.

  • Warren Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $24.6 Million in Berkshire Stock

    Abel, who heads the non-insurance operations of Berkshire (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B), purchased 55 class A shares at a price of $447,259 on Friday, lifting his stake in the A shares to 228 shares. Berkshire shares rose 1% Tuesday to $460,515, and the B shares gained 0.9% to $303.85. The purchases were made on behalf of the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members.

  • Pfizer Has Another Blockbuster on the Horizon, but That's Not All

    Over the past year, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) made a series of acquisitions, even announcing at one point that it planned to remain "very active in deal-making." On March 13, Pfizer announced the planned blockbuster acquisition of cancer specialist Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) for a massive $43 billion in cash. This move, expected to close by year-end or early 2024, will likely improve Pfizer's prospects, and it is only the latest in a series of important and successful strategic decisions the company's management has made.

  • Anger and tears from shocked Credit Suisse staff after historic UBS takeover

    Credit Suisse’s fate is sealed, as Swiss rival UBS acquired the bank for 3 billion francs ($3.2 billion) in a historic deal that has shaken the financial sector. Credit Suisse (CS) (CH:CSGN) asked staff to return to work as usual this morning, but employees greeted the news that the 167-year-old bank will cease to exist with a mix of anger, surprise, tears and, in some cases, resignation that it had to happen, according to conversations with around a dozen staff at the bank. “Everyone is stunned by the speed of the downfall,” said another senior investment banker.

  • History Suggests These 4 S&P 500 Stocks Are Perfect to Buy and Hold Forever

    Combining top-tier returns on invested capital and well-funded dividend growth, these stocks are outstanding lifelong holdings.

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Before the Market Picks Up Again

    While oil prices are down this year, all signs point to the potential for higher prices in the future.

  • 3 Buzzworthy Stocks With 267% to 753% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

    Three stocks in one high-growth industry are getting a big-time green light from at least one voice on Wall Street.

  • Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Now

    The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    The goal of every dividend growth investor is to build a stream of passive income that can rise through just about any economic environment. This can be accomplished by picking businesses that sell goods and/or services that are in high demand, with well-covered dividends and a proven track record of dividend growth. Here are three companies that have been reliably growing their dividends for decades that dividend growth investors should consider for their portfolios.

  • Should You Sell Altria Group (MO) Now?

    Broyhill Asset Management, a boutique investment firm, released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The portfolio gained 1.3% net of fees and expenses in 2022 compared to a -18% return for the MSCI World Index. The portfolio compounded at 12.3% annually net of fees and expenses, since […]

  • Used car dealership that closed suddenly files for bankruptcy

    A used car dealership that recently closed suddenly has now filed for bankruptcy.

  • Elon Musk Has a Bold Idea to End the Banking Crisis

    The crisis of confidence in banks will soon enter its third quarter. This crisis of defiance, the most serious since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 caused by subprime mortgages, gives no signs that it will calm down anytime soon. There's Silicon Valley Bank, the bank that started it all.