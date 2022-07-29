'Embrace the uncertainty' from less central bank guidance - former Fed officials

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York
Lisa Pauline Mattackal
·2 min read

By Lisa Pauline Mattackal

(Reuters) - Investors and policymakers should welcome the Federal Reserve's changing tack to provide less definitive signals on forward guidance, even as markets scramble to guess the U.S. central bank's next policy moves, two former Fed officials said.

"The kind of guidance we've seen in the past ... creates an expectation that's unrealistic," Dennis Lockhart, former president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum (GMF) on Thursday.

"I think it's better to embrace the uncertainty and understand that (the Fed) is navigating and figuring it out as they go along," he said.

Jeremy Stein, a former member of the Fed's Board of Governors, told GMF that overly specific guidance limits the central bank's flexibility at a time when the trajectory of inflation and economic growth remains uncertain.

"The big question is how far are we going to have to (hike interest rates) in a year? We don't really know. Giving the market a false sense of certainty doesn't really help," said Stein, currently a professor at Harvard University.

After the Fed raised interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday, Chair Jerome Powell avoided signaling the size of subsequent rate hikes. Other central banks have similarly emphasised a meeting-by-meeting "data-driven" approach.

Market focus on the "next meeting" often risks missing the more important angle of how high rates will head in the long-term, and their impact on financial conditions, Stein said.

Lockhart believes that while the probability is low, a 100-basis-point rate hike is on the table at the Fed's September meeting. Both he and Stein were sceptical about inflation waning quickly.

Unemployment skyrocketed during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008 along with a fairly limited decline in price rises, Stein said, adding that a replay of this scenario could test the Fed's resolve to bring inflation back near their 2% target.

(Join GMF, a chat room hosted on Refinitiv Messenger: https://refini.tv/33uoFoQ https://refini.tv/33uoFoQ))

(Reporting by Lisa Pauline Mattackal in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Nishara Pathikkal in Bengaluru; Editing by Divya Chowdhury and Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • Loans to Wealth Management Clients Lift Raymond James’ Earnings

    The company is aiming to grow its lending business, having closed its acquisition of TriState Capital Holdings, a bank and asset manager.

  • Etsy (ETSY) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

    Etsy's (ETSY) second-quarter results benefit from growing services and marketplace revenues.

  • Netgear Gets Analyst Rating Upgrades After Q2 Performance

    Analysts re-rated Netgear Inc (NASDAQ: NTGR) following the Q2 beat. BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand upgraded Netgear from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $30. He saw Netgear reaching the inflection point of rebalancing its channel inventory after deciding to transition away from lower-priced wireless routers aligning with consumer demand for wireless routers softening last year. It has taken four quarters for NTGR to reach a point where inventory should rebalance by the end of the thi

  • Etsy shares climb on second-quarter profit beat, analysts raise price targets

    Buoyed by Etsy's second-quarter results, analysts have been raising their price targets for the online marketplace operator.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks With 3%+ Dividend Yields

    Gilead Sciences is a biotechnology company that operates with a focus on antiviral medication and treatments. Its main products include treatments for HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C (HBV/HCV), but Gilead has also ventured into other areas such as oncology. The company generated revenues of $6.6 billion during the first quarter, which was above the analyst consensus estimate.

  • The Fed vowed to crush inflation with higher rates. Then the stock market rallied. Here’s why. (It’s not good news.)

    Slaying the inflation dragon isn't done with baby steps. Expect much higher interest rates as a headwind for equities.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought

    Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.

  • Jack Ma Escapes Beijing’s Crosshairs by Giving Up His Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma is taking a weeks-long tour in Europe after largely disappearing from public view for almost two years, adding to signs that China’s government is easing pressure on the entrepreneur as he steps back from a business empire that had made him one of the country’s most powerful people.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    After 2022’s calamitous first half, despite the recent choppiness, July is shaping up to be the best month of the year so far. In fact, according to Lori Calvasina, Head of U.S. Equity Strategy at investment firm RBC, there’s a real possibility it’s generally up from here, or at least, the bottom could be very near. “If the US economy is headed for the economic scenario that’s currently embedded in consensus forecasts, or a relatively short and shallow recession that begins in 2H22 and wraps up

  • Who owns the most shares of Apple? Here's a look at the company's biggest shareholders.

    As of February 2021, Apple's biggest shareholder was the Vanguard Group, which owned more than 1.3 billion shares of the company's 16 billion.

  • Jeep Pulls Out of China Over Government Meddling in Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV shuttered its only Jeep factory in China because local politicians are increasingly meddling in the world’s biggest car market, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting S

  • Indian rupee sees biggest daily gain in over 2 mths after U.S. Fed comment

    The Indian rupee saw its biggest single-day gain in more than two months on Thursday, tracking strength in most other Asian peers and shares, while bond yields inched lower after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Powell sounded suitably hawkish on curbing inflation in his news conference, but also dropped guidance on the size of the next rate hike and noted that "at some point" it would be appropriate to slow down. India's partially convertible rupee ended trading at 79.7550 compared to its close of 79.8975.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)

    The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay out dividends annually, quarterly, or monthly. Quarterly payments are the most common, but for truly defensive investors, monthly payments offer some advantages. Chief among those is the rapid and regular

  • Which Intel CEO is to blame for the current woes? Or is it actually AMD’s CEO?

    The real problem with Intel's data-center business might not be the travails of ex-CEO Brian Krzanich, or the inability of CEO Pat Gelsinger to get Intel back on track quickly; it may be the success of AMD.

  • The Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- George Boubouras was at his home in east Melbourne, taking in a cricket match, when his phone suddenly blew up.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupIt was late on

  • The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation

    The US central bank raised its interest rate 0.75 percentage points Wednesday, aiming to discourage American spending and ease inflation.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    It has recently found new revenue streams and the company is profitable again. As a result, its stock is winning the endorsement of Wall Street and there could be plenty of upside ahead for investors who join the action now.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It might finally be time for Cathie Wood's investing style to shine again. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest has been bouncing back lately. Her largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) is up 24% since bottoming out two months ago, and some of her smaller funds are faring even better.

  • The Fed will cut rates next year, says BofA. Here’s what will happen to Treasurys.

    The end of quantitative tightening may come sooner than expected if the Federal Reserve pivots in 2023.