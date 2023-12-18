Embracing artificial intelligence could benefit Louisiana businesses, workers, professor says

When most people think of artificial intelligence, they likely have a negative perception of the technology.

They might automatically think of “The Terminator” movie and that “Skynet is coming to get us," said Dr. Andrew Schwarz, who was the guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Alexandria's weekly luncheon.

“It's not as scary as we all conceive it to be, but in order for us to understand that, we really need to decompose what is AI,” said Schwarz, professor of information systems at Louisiana State University.

Schwarz has been traveling around the state to help others understand what artificial intelligence is, and how it can be beneficial to the state and businesses.

“I think if we look back at the history of business, the year 2023 is going to be the year of AI, because it has been everywhere,” Schwarz said.

Dr. Andrew Schwarz, professor of information systems at Louisiana State University, has been traveling around the state to help others understand what artificial intelligence is, and how it can be beneficial to the state and businesses. He was the guest speaker at the City of Alexandria Rotary luncheon.

He explained that generative AI is a type of AI capable of generating text, images and other media in response to a prompt.

“We have to start with this idea in mind," he said. "That is, AI is only capable of responding to what we ask of it. AI is not capable, yet, of having the ability to generate on its own. It's a responsive type of technology.”

Humans, though, have been trained by technology.

“How many of us have Alexas or Google Homes in our house? We are now used to talking to technology,” he said.

He said while many feel like “this has come into fruition so quickly, the reality is computer scientists have been working on the concept of the AI since the ‘50s and the ‘60s.”

Looking back at technology and how technology evolved even pre-Covid, he said a lot of companies were increasingly putting their technology into the Cloud.

“Cloud computing. Well, what that did was offer a lot more resources in terms of computing power,” he said. “Correspondingly, we have all this data that we've accumulated for years and years and years in some of our business. You put computing power and data together, you get the opportunity for AI. So, this was really the next iteration of a lot of conversational technologies, cloud computing, computing power and data. It all coalesced together this year.”

What AI does is learn patterns and the structure of data that it is provided with, Schwarz said.

“It's gaining insight so that when you ask questions, it's looking into the data that's provided to us and that's where we have to understand that the quality of AI is only as good as the quality of the information that it’s been provided,” he said.

He showed some examples of AI like ChatGPT.

“I asked it before I came, 'Tell me a little bit about Alexandria, Louisiana,'” he said.

Based on the data it was fed, it tried to explain Alexandria in a conversational manner.

“So you see it talks about geography and temperature and all of your great businesses that exist here. All the cultural and recreational opportunities. But you see that it's conversational. It's not like where you’re going on Google and searching something. It's a conversation. So ChatGPT was the first real big one in the area,” he said.

Another AI tool he showed was Bard by Google. He gave it the same prompt as he did for ChatGPT, but it gave different information.

“If it's all AI, why is it different? Because it was fed different data. So, it's only learning based upon the quality of the data that's being provided to it,” Schwarz said.

Google is set to release three new AIs including one called Gemini, he said.

“I gave you the example of a text-based approach. Imagine doing the same thing with pictures and movies and other types of media as well. Gemini promises that it can generate AI images based upon descriptions as well,” Schwarz said.

He said billionaire businessman and inventor Elon Musk is introducing his own AI product called Gronk. Amazon also will introduce one that’s being created by their AWS team called Olympus, and Samsung is creating one called Gauss.

So how can AI be beneficial to businesses?

Schwarz said they did a study of 96 presidents of organizations across the country that had an average budget of $1 billion dollars, which was their average cost across all sectors. They wanted to understand what the presidents were thinking about AI.

“We took the traditional drivers of what drives people to adopt technology," he said. "It’s going to lower your costs. It's going to make your employees better off. That you can trust what it's doing. That there's not a big transition between AI and non-AI, but it can stop if it goes too far. It gives you some new insights if you're clear on what's coming out of it.”

What the study revealed is that the number one reason companies are adopting AI is to improve the well-being of their employees, he said.

“They wanted to make their jobs better. And we now have a series of case studies that has proven this to be true,” Schwarz said.

That has caused them to rethink that employee well-being is going to be the key component of AI as they look ahead to the future of business, he said.

“Now if you look at the disruption opportunities, there are four main industries where we see AI potentially disrupting," he said. "That is banking, insurance, healthcare and retail. Now, this is where the concerned side of me comes in.”

The industries that are being targeted are some of the biggest industries in the state.

“And I’m worried that we aren’t quite ready for the shift,” he said.

He said more investment needs to be made in education, upscaling the workforce and creating a climate for business innovation.

He said regulation is needed at the federal level and not the state level. For the first time in 20 years, he said, the technological industry has asked for regulation. He is also worried about the role of foreign governments in AI.

But despite his concerns, he is optimistic.

He said that the state has allowed computer programming to be a foreign language as a requirement for high school graduation and continuing with these types of initiatives can create opportunities.

For workers, embracing AI could be a tool used for work-life balance.

“This is an opportunity for us to improve our well-being," he said. "Maybe this is an opportunity for us to get off our phones all the time and to really get back to a true balance. For too long, we've said that you work hard if you work a lot. Maybe that whole paradigm needs to change. Maybe AI can make it just a little bit better.”

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Artificial intelligence could benefit Louisiana businesses, workers