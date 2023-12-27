Embracing the weird: File these 2023 stories under 'That's SO Rhode Island'

Rhode Islanders have always reveled in standing apart from the crowd. Our home is the smallest state in the union; the birthplace of religious freedom in the New World (which you can hear about from founder Roger Williams himself); the last state to ratify the U.S. Constitution; and the launch pad for the Industrial Revolution in America.

And then there are our quirkier claims to fame: world's largest insect (Nibbles Woodaway, the rooftop namesake of Big Blue Bug Solutions); a unique fast-food delicacy known as "wieners up the arm"; and home to the fictional town of Quahog in "The Family Guy," to name just a few.

This year, The Journal (the oldest continuously published daily newspaper in the country, another Rhode Island distinction) added to the Ocean State's chronicle of curiosities with these stories:

Most people call this a water fountain or drinking fountain. In Rhode Island, it's a "bubbler."

Some words will always clue you in to where someone grew up. Do they say Coke, soda or pop? Sneakers, tennis shoes or gym shoes? Sub, hoagie or hero? All of these are little pieces in the fun puzzle of guessing someone’s backstory.

And then there’s this term, that, along with the words wicked, soda and sneakers, is a pretty good indicator that the speaker is from Rhode Island.

And that’s bubbler, often pronounced bubbla.

Why do Rhode Islanders stubbornly call it a bubbler, while most of the country calls it a water fountain or drinking fountain? Read on to find out what we learned.

What and Why RI: Why do Rhode Islanders say bubbler when most people don't? Here's what we found out

Back in Colonial times, most Rhode Island towns had a "viewer of fences" whose job was to adjudicate boundary disputes. Portsmouth – along with Exeter, Foster, Hopkinton and New Shoreham – is one of the few that still do.

It's one of the most obscure positions in local government, and one that typically doesn't come with any pay or prestige. But people who take the job tend to hold on to it for decades, seeing value in helping neighbors settle their disputes, and taking pride in being part of a lineage that goes all the way back to their town's beginnings.

The Journal tracked down some of Rhode Island's fence viewers and heard colorful tales of "spite fences," dirt dumping and other border wars. Says one: "Whoa, I should have been a psychologist."

Political Scene: Meet the fence viewer, Rhode Island's quaintest government position.

The Fiskeville Post Office celebrates "Date Meets ZIP" day on Feb. 8, which matches its ZIP code, 02823. "A lot of people have been here their entire lives," said Postmaster Kristen Schwartz, seen here. "They probably don’t know what it’s like to get mail delivery."

The tiny Fiskeville Post Office, on the Cranston-Scituate line, threw a party in February marking a once-in-a-century occasion: The ZIP code, 02823, lined up with the date, 2/8/23.

"It’s just to celebrate this little community," Postmaster Kristen Schwartz said as she laid out a spread of cookies, mini-muffins and coffee. "How often do they get a chance to celebrate?"

Residents of Fiskeville can't get home mail delivery. Instead, they visit the post office once a day to check their P.O. boxes, which families hand down from generation to generation.

The lack of home delivery is a charming anachronism that also causes headaches, such as late bills, voters being disenfranchised and pizza deliveries going awry. Even so, many longtime residents say the arrangement suits them just fine and they wouldn't change a thing. Check out our story to find out why.

Local news: No mail delivery – or pizza? Quirky tradition in Cranston village is blessing and curse

East Providence's old railroad bridge to nowhere is no more.

In March, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractor began removing what was left of the India Point Railroad Bridge from the Seekonk River, where it had stood in one form or another since the 1830s.

A covered bridge when it first opened in the 19th century, the India Point Bridge was rebuilt and given a pivoting central span in the early 20th century. But as the railroads faltered, the bridge became unused, and in 2002 the Army Corps removed most of the span, leaving behind just a portion that jutted off the east bank at the East Providence Yacht Club.

Why did it take so long to remove an eyesore that had become an impediment to waterfront development? We can explain.

Infrastructure: The end is near for East Providence's India Point Railroad Bridge to nowhere

Giant stuffed clams, accompanied by hot sauce, are part of a new campaign to promote Rhode Island tourism at several major American airports.

Rhode Island tourism marketers have tried a lot of things over the years to lure visitors to the Ocean State, but never a 7-foot-tall stuffed clam – until now.

Starting in the fall, three-dimensional replicas of Rhode Island's signature baked bivalve began turning up in select airports across the country.

The stuffie installations, complete with hot sauce, are part of a new $4.5-million campaign to market Rhode Island to air travelers at destinations served by flights to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. The first "ambassador" stuffie greeted perplexed travelers in Detroit in September, with additional clams debuting at airports in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Baltimore through the end of the year.

Here in Rhode Island, reviews of the marketing campaign were pretty brutal, but columnist Mark Patinkin mounted a contrarian defense: In 2023, weird works.

Local news: RI's latest tourism gambit? A 7-foot stuffie at airports around US. Here's why

