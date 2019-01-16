Brazil's Embraer sees breakeven in 2019 before interest, taxes

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA <EMBR3.SA> said on Wednesday it expects 2019 earnings to be "approximately zero," before factoring in interest and taxes.

Embraer is finalizing a deal to sell 80 percent of its commercial aviation division to Boeing Co <BA.N> for $4.2 billion.

Aircraft deliveries from that division are seen roughly flat this year from a year ago, according to a securities filing, with deliveries in both 2018 and 2019 ranging between 85-95 planes.

The company also said that its projections for 2019 took into account costs associated with its proposed deal with Boeing.

Embraer also published projections for 2020, the first after the expected closing of the deal with Boeing. It expects revenues to fall by about 50 percent, given the separation of the commercial planes division, which by then would be controlled by Boeing.

Embraer also lowered its revenue projection for 2018 by $300 million, hurt by fewer deliveries of executive jets and a runway testing incident with its new military cargo jet.





