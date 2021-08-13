Embraer returns to profit, restores guidance as travel recovers

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos
·1 min read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Embraer SA posted its first quarterly recurring profit in more than three years and resumed guidance on Friday as the Brazilian planemaker benefits from a partial recovery in travel.

It posted a second-quarter net income of 212.8 million reais ($40.51 million), its first recurring profit since the first quarter of 2018.

A year earlier Embraer posted a loss of 1.071 billion reais and was scrambling to restructure operations to contend with the pandemic and a failed $4 billion deal with Boeing Co.

The second quarter of last year was particularly brutal for planemakers, and Embraer saw the vast majority of its commercial aircraft revenue vanish as airlines deferred orders.

Still, on Friday Embraer suggested it may be turning a page.

Chief Financial Officer Antonio Carlos Garcia said in a statement that uncertainty remains high but vaccinations are improving confidence among consumers.

Embraer said revenue grew to $5.922 billion, more than doubling from a year earlier.

Given its more optimistic outlook for travel, Embraer decided to give forward guidance for its operations this year, which it suspended when the pandemic began.

The company sees commercial deliveries at between 45 and 50 planes, and executive aviation deliveries at 90 to 95.

Revenue is likely to be between $4 and $4.5 billion, with an adjusted margin EBITDA of 8.5%-9.5%. Free cash flow should be at breakeven with a cash burn of up to $150 million seen this year.

($1 = 5.2536 reais)

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun and Carolina Mandl; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Implied Volatility Surging for Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to Nikola Corporation (NKLA) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Norway ends some COVID restrictions, keeps others

    Norway's government will end some restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Friday, but stopped short of announcing a full reopening of the economy. "We will open up where we can, and hold back where we must," Health Minister Bent Hoeie told a news conference. The government in April launched a four-step plan to gradually remove most pandemic restrictions, and had completed the first three of those steps by mid-June.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Sustained Move Under $69.26 Could Trigger Short-Term Break into $67.20 to $66.68

    The direction of the October WTI crude oil market early Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $69.26.

  • Embraer reports surprise profit and revenue that rose above forecasts

    Embraer S/A reported Friday a surprise second-quarter profit as revenue rose more than expected, as deliveries of commercial and executive jets increased from the previous quarter. The Brazil-based aerospace company swung to net income of $87.9 million, or 47.9 cents a share, from a loss of $89.7 million, or 48.8 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 23.7 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus for a per-share loss of 25 cents

  • Dow, S&P futures hit record highs after Disney's strong earnings

    Disney jumped 5.4% in premarket trading after it topped Wall Street expectations for quarterly earnings as its streaming services picked up more customers than expected and pandemic-hit U.S. theme parks returned to profitability. Airbnb Inc slipped 3.3% after it flagged a hit to its current-quarter bookings by the Delta variant of the coronavirus and a slowing pace of U.S. vaccination.

  • Nikola Founder’s Post-Indictment Share Sales Reach $153 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp.’s founder sold more than $76 million of shares in another round of disposals after he was charged with securities fraud, bringing his total divestment to more than $153 million.Former executive chairman Trevor Milton offloaded more than 7.5 million shares, the second such series of transactions since he pleaded not guilty late last month to misleading investors about Nikola. He and his spouse still own some 64.6 million shares, according to a securities filing.Milton

  • America just might need another COVID rescue

    Another surge of the pandemic means more economic disruption around the world

  • U.S. stocks hold steady after record run, while Disney surges in premarket after blowout results

    Investors were waiting to see if Wall Street can deliver a fourth straight day of records for the Dow industrials and S&P 500.

  • Twitter locks account of India's largest opposition party

    Twitter has locked the account of Indian National Congress, the South Asian nation's largest opposition party, for violating its rules. Indian National Congress wrote about the Twitter episode on Facebook Thursday. Rohan Gupta, the head of social media for Congress, alleged that Twitter had taken the step at the direction of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, adding that the firm had also suspended profiles of several of the party's senior leaders.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise, hovering near all-time highs

    Stock futures pointed to a slightly higher open Friday morning, holding near record levels as investors digested a mixed set of economic data and earnings results.

  • NIO Earnings Beat Estimates — and Its Stock Is Doing Something It Usually Doesn’t Do

    The Chinese EV maker reported a smaller-than-expected loss and forecast-beating revenue. Why rising shares would be a surprise.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy Right Now

    Its products play a significant role in producing semiconductors for the car industry, cementing future growth potential.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    They used to say that investors should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It was a reference to a historical pattern, long noticed by investors, that markets frequently swooned in the summer months. From May until October, on average, the S&P 500 has registered an average drop of 1.7%. While this loss is usually subsumed by larger full-year trends, it does affect shorter-term investment decisions. LPL Financial’s chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, however, believes that we’re in for a deeper loss thi

  • Time to Buy the Dip on This Crucial Tech Company

    Across the megatrends of 5G, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, and others, the common denominator is the requirement for components made of advanced engineered materials. Furthermore, the industry is consolidating, with II-VI being a leader on that front, currently waiting for final approval of its acquisition of Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR). Already down some 30% from all-time highs, II-VI fell another 4% after reporting earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

  • 3 Top Cannabis Stocks That Won't Stop Growing

    Some marijuana companies exploded onto the scene before quickly fading. These three pot stocks seem unstoppable.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • You Can Retire on Dividends — Here’s How

    A dividend stock is a stock you buy in a particular company that pays out a portion, or "dividend," of its earnings back to shareholders. These are usually large, well-established companies with a...

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Solid Dividend Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    Three stocks that pay above-average dividends and are also trading near their 52-week lows today are Baxter International (NYSE: BAX), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), and Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB). Baxter International plays an important role in the healthcare industry, providing products and services that help keep patients safe, including dialysis therapies to support renal care.

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • Nio shares rise after narrower quarterly loss for Chinese EV maker

    Nio Inc. late Wednesday reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss, saying that it expects higher revenue in the current quarter thanks to higher demand for its cars as it smooths out its supply chain.