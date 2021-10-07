How embroidery comes to life with water-soluble fabric

Meredith Woolnough creates embroidered artworks using a freehand embroidery technique on water-soluble fabrics. The process for creating her embroidered artworks starts with creating a design that can structurally hold its shape for this technique. Then she freehand-sews with a machine, dissolves the fabric backing in water, and mounts the artwork with pins. Her work has been displayed in exhibitions and featured in magazines around the world. For more, visit: https://www.instagram.com/meredithwoolnough https://www.facebook.com/meredithwoolnoughartist http://meredithwoolnough.com.au