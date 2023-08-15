Embroiled in a sex crimes case, a MS senator and his son are now accused of hiding assets

A state senator and his son, who will soon go to trial for child sex crimes in Hancock County, are accused of trying to conceal their assets to avoid financial liability in a lawsuit related to Alan Moran’s sex assault cause.

The allegations are spelled out in a new lawsuit filed by a Hancock County couple over their then-minor son’s claims that Alan Moran sexually assaulted him.

The couple first sued Sen. Philip Moran, his son and their businesses in March 2022, about a month after Alan Moran’s Valentine’s Day arrest. He is currently awaiting trial on felony charges of touching a child for lustful purposes and child exploitation.

Alan Moran and his attorney, Donald Rafferty, walk into the Hancock County Jail in Bay St. Louis on Friday, March 3, 2023 as Moran surrenders himself following an indictment on felony charges for allegedly assaulting molesting a child and buying him beer.

In the first suit filed in Hancock County Circuit Court, the couple accused Alan Moran of committing assault and battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress against their then 17-year-old son.

In addition, that lawsuit claimed Alan Moran’s behavior was part of a pattern of sexual abuse against young male employees who are minors. As a result, the lawsuit accuses Philip Moran’s then company, Philip’s Pest Control Co. LLC, and Alan Moran’s company, A&M Spray Foam & Insulation LLC, of gross negligence, and negligence for failing to stop the alleged attacks.

David Baria, the attorney for a Hancock County couple suing former Diamondhead city councilman Alan Moran over their minor son’s claims that he was sexually assaulted at work, appears before Judge Randi Mueller in Harrison County civil court in Gulfport on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 to argue against Moran’s attorneys attempt to stall the litigation process in the civil case. The civil case is in addition to a criminal case Moran is facing.

The new lawsuit was filed in Hancock County Chancery Court and names the father and son as defendants, as well as their since shuttered companies and new ones that have opened since then, which allegedly perform the same services and use the same equipment as the previous companies.

Attorney Donald Rafferty represents Alan Moran and his father in the second lawsuit. Both father and son have denied any wrongdoing. Rafferty is also representing Alan Moran in the criminal case.

“We look forward to our opportunity to be heard in court,” Rafferty told the Sun Herald. “The allegations are not accurate, and we believe that once all of the evidence comes out, the Morans will be satisfied with the result.

“There were a number of business reasons why things went the way they went. The evidence will show the assets are not being hidden or shuffled to avoid a creditor. More importantly, my clients don’t believe they owe these people any money at all, and we are going to fight and defend this as long and as hard as we legally can.”

Philip Moran lost his bid for re-election earlier this month to Philman Ladner in the Republican primary.

Moving assets to avoid liability, lawsuit says

About 10 days after that first lawsuit was filed, the couple’s attorney, David Baria, said Alan Moran shut down his business, and a new business, Reel South Insulation and Spray Foam LLC opened. The secretary of state’s office lists the registered agent for that company as Alan Moran’s wife, Brittany Moran.

Philip Moran shut down his former business a day or two after Baria deposed the company in the first lawsuit. Philip Moran is now operating under Gulf Coast Pest Control LLC.

Philip Moran a candidate for state senate district 46, speaks during an election forum at American Legion in Waveland on Monday, July 10, 2023.

“They are trying to make these entities judgment-proof,” Baria said, “but our (state) legislature, in its wisdom, passed a law that prohibits companies from doing that.”

According to the second lawsuit, the change in company names and ownership is an alleged attempt to hinder, delay or defraud any creditors by concealing any assets that could be recovered in the initial lawsuit.

The move to shift assets is an alleged violation of the fraudulent conveyance act that prohibits people and companies from moving assets with the willful intention of placing them beyond the reach of creditors with a legitimate claim against them, Baria said.

Charles Wimberly, an attorney representing Alan Moran’s father’s company, Philip’s Pest Control, listens as David Baria, the attorney for a Hancock County couple suing Alan Moran over their minor son’s claims that he was sexually assaulted at work, argues against Wimberly’s attempt to stall the litigation process in the civil case in Harrison County Civil Court in Gulfport on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Moran’s lawyers want to wait to proceed with the civil case after the criminal case is completed.

Baria is also representing the couple in the second lawsuit. In both cases, Baria said the family is suing to get justice for their son’s alleged attack and to prevent future attacks on other minors.

Hancock County sheriff’s deputies arrested Alan Moran on criminal charges on Feb. 14, 2022, outside a Kiln gas station.

The teen met with Moran at Phillips’s Pest Control to do some work when the alleged crimes occurred. At the time, Moran was a manager at his father’s business.

The victim reported that Moran rubbed his leg and genitals through his clothes while the teen was driving Philip’s Pest Control mosquito truck.

When the victim resisted, Moran allegedly said, “’What, are you mad at me? You don’t want me to touch you there?’”

The teen later sent his parents a text message asking for help after Moran allegedly touched the teen on his genitals, and he and Moran drove up in the truck at Dolly’s Quick Stop.

When the teen and Moran drove up, the teen took the keys out of the truck so Moran couldn’t leave until Hancock sheriff’s deputies arrived.

The victim had reportedly met with Moran on two other occasions. Both times, the teen reported he and two friends had met with Moran in a room above the pest control office.

Moran is accused of providing the minors beer and allegedly offering them a sex toy.

A grand jury later indicted Alan Moran on one count each of touching a child for lustful purposes and child exploitation. In addition, he was charged with contributing to the neglect of a child and the dissemination of sexual materials to a minor under 18.

Alan Moran has denied any wrongdoing. He’s set to go to trial in February 2024.

