Embry Riddle student John Hagins arrested for plotting Columbine-style school shooting: What we know

An Embry Riddle Aeronautical University student who had posted threats suggesting he was going to commit a mass shooting on campus was arrested Thursday as he left his apartment with a backpack that contained a collapsible semi-automatic rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, Daytona Beach police said.

Hagins has been charged with written threats to injure or kill, terrorism, and attempted first-degree homicide. He is being held without bond until his first appearance before a judge.

Here's what we know so far.

What happened: Police: Embry Riddle student planned mass shooting on campus Thursday

Who is the ERAU student who Daytona Beach police say threatened a school shooting?

John Hagins, 19, from North Miami Beach, is an undergraduate student at Embry Riddle majoring in Aeronautical Science, according to university spokeswoman Ginger Pinholster.

Daytona police said Thursday they seized a collapsible semi-automatic rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition a student had in his backpack while on his way to the university's campus.

What did he threaten to do?

Hagins had posted messages on Snapchat that suggested he was going to carry out the mass shooting on the last day of classes at the university on Thursday, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said on Thursday. The campus was packed with students on Thursday taking final exams, Young said.

“The plan was he was going to leave from his apartment and he was headed over to Volusia Top Gun (a shooting range) for practice and then he was headed to Embry Riddle,” Young said.

According to a witness in the charging affidavit, Hagins showed the witness the Kel-Tech gun he had bought off Facebook Marketplace. Hagins also had about 800 rounds of ammunition, the affidavit stated. Hagins also told the witness, "I finished my back-to-school shopping."

About 11 p.m. Wednesday, Hagins told the witness that he was loading his bag for Thursday, the affidavit stated. Hagins then sent a Snapchat of his bag filled with ammunition and the firearm, the affidavit stated.

At that point, the witness called Embry-Riddle security, the affidavit stated.

Hagins also referenced Columbine, the site of a 1999 mass school shooting in Colorado, Young said.

How did police find out about John Hagins' school shooting threats?

Campus officials called police at 4:10 a.m. after students who were part of the Snapchat group that included Hagins warned the officials of things Hagins was saying on the social media platform, Young said.

A person described as a witness said that Hagins started "talking excessively" last week about having bought a gun that could fold so it could fit inside his backpack to take to school and "shoot it up," according to the affidavit.

The person became more concerned when Hagins sold his truck, which he had had ambitions to fix, and used the money to purchase the rifle, the affidavit stated.

“I think the students, once they heard the whole story, they are thankful that it was reported,” ERAU Student Government Association's president John Restrepo said. “With the potential for a shooting, the shock is still there. They’re (students are) definitely shocked at how close we could have been to becoming a national headline.”

How was John Hagins arrested?

Police surrounded Hagins' apartment building and, while they were waiting for a warrant to go inside, he came outside, Young said.

"We were able to grab him and detain him and once we detained him, we immediately noticed that he had this backpack and you can see there's a magazine that he had in this backpack,” Young said. “Contained inside the backpack was a collapsible rifle.”

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young holds up a collapsible 9mm KelTec semi-automatic rifle seized from an Embry Riddle Aeronautical University student who police said planned shoot up the school on Thursday.

What kind of weapons and ammunition was John Hagins carrying?

Young said several boxes of 9mm ammunition were in the backpack along with a collapsible semi-automatic rifle. Five loaded magazines, each holding 17 rounds, and an extended magazine loaded with 32 rounds, were also found in the bag. A rifle scope was also with the weapon, the chief said.

What has John Hagins been charged with?

Hagins has been charged with written threats to injure or kill, terrorism, and attempted first-degree homicide. He is being held without bond until his first appearance before a judge.

Was there a motive behind John Hagins' Snapchat threats against ERAU?

Police are still trying to figure out what motive Hagins had for his planned shooting but Young said Hagins was on academic probation and his grade point average had fallen below a 2.0 average.

A witness also told police that Hagins was accused of sexual assault last year on a woman at an Embry-Riddle party, according to a charging affidavit. Hagins' grades also began slipping, and he suddenly stopped flying, the affidavit stated.

“We have learned that Hagins was in danger of failing classes at ERAU and was also cited for a traffic infraction while on campus yesterday (Wednesday),” a news release from Daytona Beach police stated.

Hagins confessed to making the threats, but told investigators that it was all a joke, Young said. In a press release, police said Hagins had sold his car to purchase the gun and ammunition.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal