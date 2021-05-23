Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.30 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Emclaire Financial's shares on or after the 28th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.30 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.20 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Emclaire Financial stock has a trailing yield of around 4.5% on the current share price of $26.81. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Emclaire Financial can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Emclaire Financial paid out a comfortable 43% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Emclaire Financial earnings per share are up 6.2% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Emclaire Financial has delivered 7.9% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Emclaire Financial worth buying for its dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. In summary, Emclaire Financial appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Emclaire Financial is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Emclaire Financial you should be aware of.

