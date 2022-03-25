EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for EMCOR Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$534m ÷ (US$5.4b - US$2.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, EMCOR Group has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.2% generated by the Construction industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for EMCOR Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering EMCOR Group here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

EMCOR Group is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 17%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 32%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that EMCOR Group has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 43%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

What We Can Learn From EMCOR Group's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that EMCOR Group is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 86% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if EMCOR Group can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

