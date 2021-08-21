Is EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) A Risky Investment?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for EMCOR Group

What Is EMCOR Group's Net Debt?

As you can see below, EMCOR Group had US$267.0m of debt at June 2021, down from US$295.5m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$668.9m in cash, so it actually has US$401.9m net cash.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Healthy Is EMCOR Group's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, EMCOR Group had liabilities of US$2.14b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$898.9m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$668.9m as well as receivables valued at US$2.33b due within 12 months. So these liquid assets roughly match the total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that EMCOR Group's balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So it's very unlikely that the US$6.45b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, EMCOR Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

And we also note warmly that EMCOR Group grew its EBIT by 15% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine EMCOR Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While EMCOR Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, EMCOR Group recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 92% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that EMCOR Group has US$401.9m in net cash. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$484m, being 92% of its EBIT. So is EMCOR Group's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. We'd be very excited to see if EMCOR Group insiders have been snapping up shares. If you are too, then click on this link right now to take a (free) peek at our list of reported insider transactions.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 7 Years (or Less)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2013 found that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. Since dividend stocks are often profitable and time-tested, they're the ideal wealth-building vehicle for long-term investors.

  • Is a Stock Market Crash Coming? Here's What the Data Suggests

    For the past 17 months, investors have enjoyed a historic rally. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has doubled in value. Although no one knows with any certainty, we can turn to an abundance of data to get a better idea of what might lie ahead for the S&P 500 and your portfolio.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Made Big Bets in Alibaba and Intel Stock

    Generation Investment, chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, loaded up on Alibaba ADRs and initiated a stake in chip giant Intel in the second quarter.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are All Soaring Today

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are up 6.82%, 8.16%, and 8.36% in the past 24 hours. Earlier in the day, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, announced it would be adding $500 million worth of cryptocurrency to its balance sheet. Coinbase stock is also up 3.10% to $255.98 per share in the same period.

  • Biden is canceling $5.8 billion in student loan debt, the largest amount so far

    New forgiveness covers hundreds of thousands of borrowers.

  • Pandemic’s $16 Trillion Bill Will Come Due as Debt Surges: Fitch

    (Bloomberg) -- A blowout in government borrowing since the pandemic began will ultimately require spending cuts and higher taxes to get public finances back on track.That’s a lesson from economic history highlighted by James McCormack, Fitch’s global head of sovereign ratings, who said that even if austerity is not on the agenda right now, the bill to pay for the pandemic will come due.Governments around the world have rolled out about $16 trillion worth of fiscal measures to prevent economic co

  • Eisner Outflanked by Fanatics as $600 Million Payday Foiled by MLB Players

    It’s as if Mickey Mouse packed up and made camp over at Universal. Or maybe worse. Dealmaker Michael Eisner’s latest trophy project was dealt a huge blow when the MLB Players Association decided not to renew its deal with Topps and instead team with Fanatics to offer licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Baseball and […]

  • 10 Stocks that Helped Warren Buffett Make $4.6 Billion in Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks that helped Warren Buffett make $4.6 billion in dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of Buffet’s investment strategy and profile, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks that Helped Warren Buffet Make $4.6 Billion in Dividends. Warren Buffett is […]

  • This insurance company wants to hike homeowners’ rates 36%. Florida regulators balk

    State regulators took a hard line on a property insurance company that wants to raise rates by an average of 36% on more than 64,000 homeowners policies, the company’s second big rate hike in a year.

  • These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    Income-seeking investors don't have to mess with a bunch of individual stocks to build a diversified dividend portfolio. A couple of different funds could do the trick in a snap.

  • 1 Growth Stock Nobody's Talking About

    This under-the-radar payments company can bring experience, stability, and aggressive growth to your portfolio.

  • A ‘Flash Recession’ Might Be Looming. Here’s What That Means.

    Recently, data on economic growth have been missing estimates as the Delta variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 hampers global supply chains and demand. Bank of America strategists warned in a note published Friday morning that the near future is bleak for the economy, saying a flash recession could come this year. The bank flagged three reasons investors appear to be concerned about economic growth.

  • Mexican Peso Looks to Regain Its Crown as Carry Trade King

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as some emerging-market peers ramp up interest rates amid resurgent global inflation, Mexico is vying to regain its crown as the king of carry.While policy makers in Mexico have lagged behind their counterparts in Brazil, Russia and Turkey in raising borrowing costs, the peso remains attractive because of its stability, a major demand of any investor eking out small returns by borrowing in one currency and lending in another.One-month implied volatility on the peso fell to it

  • Why I Am Never Selling Innovative Industrial Properties REIT

    Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is a unique real estate investment trust (REIT), as it's the first, and currently only, publicly traded REIT that specializes in the ownership, management, and leasing of real estate exclusively for the medical marijuana industry. The growth IIPR has achieved in such a short period of time is impressive by any standards. There are a number of contributing factors that set this REIT apart from the rest.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • More Americans have $1 million saved for retirement than ever before

    Here’s some really good news: More Americans have a cool $1 million or more in their retirement accounts than ever before. The Boston-based investment giant says the number of 401(k) accounts with seven-figure balances swelled 84% in the 12 months ended June 30 to 412,000, while the number of seven-figure IRAs jumped more than 64% to 341,600.

  • Are Crashing Lumber Prices Hurting Profits for Home Depot?

    Lumber prices are going through some unusual volatility since the onset of the pandemic. The price per 1,000 board feet of lumber initially fell in March of 2020 to below $200. It swung between $500 and $900 through the rest of 2000 before shooting up to over $1,600 per 1,000 board feet in early May 2021.

  • Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Alphabet Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Urging Investors Not To Sell Ford Stock

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has traded down to its lowest levels since May, but Jim Cramer urged investors not to sell Ford stock. As chip shortage issues continue to impact the automotive industry, Cramer said there are many things that are going well for Ford that investors should pay attention to. See Also: Ford Stock Breaks Critical Level "There are so many things that are going good at Ford including all new models and a decision to no longer lose money in a lot of different places," Cramer sai