EMEA Data Center Colocation Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Outlook and Forecast

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Colocation Market in EMEA - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EMEA data center colocation market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2025.

The EMEA data center market is witnessing a significant boost in investment because of the implementation of the GDPR in Europe and the increase in demand for colocation services due to the high adoption of internet-based services among businesses in the Middle East and Africa region. The adoption of cloud-based services has increased as organizations in the region are working from remote locations due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This increase in adoption will lead to a rise in the demand and development of colocation data centers in the region. Colocation service providers will continue to build both retail and wholesale colocation spaces in the region with higher connectivity and availability of power sources.

Colocation providers continue to drive market revenue during the forecast period. The market will also witness the entry of new providers, especially in Western Europe. Also, new colocation service providers are likely to enter in the Middle East and African countries to capture new markets. The market witnessed significant M&A activities in 2019 due to the rise in demand in several businesses, leading data center service providers to sign M&A contracts to expand their portfolio.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the EMEA data center colocation market during the forecast period:

  • Increased Popularity of District Heating Concept

  • High Adoption of Renewable Energy among Service Providers

  • M&A Activities improving Colocation Market Share

  • Increased Demand for Edge Data Centers

The study considers the present scenario of the EMEA data center colocation market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

In terms of revenue, Equinix is the leading player in the EMEA market with a market share of about over 15% in 2019, followed by Digital Realty (Interxion) and NTT Global Data Center. Over the last two years, the market has witnessed the entry of several new entrants. These new entrants will provide intense competition to the growth of revenue. The market is likely to witness several mergers and acquisitions, leading to an increase in the market share of existing providers.

In terms of colocation revenue, Western Europe dominates the market, with around 70% of the revenue share. In Western Europe, the UK is the leading revenue contributor due to the presence of Equinix, Interxion & Digital Realty, STT GDC (VIRTUS Data Centre), LDeX Group, Global Switch, Telehouse, Colt DCS, CyrusOne, and Next Generation Data (Vantage Data Centre).

Prominent Colocation Service Vendors

  • Colt Data Center Services (Colt DCS)

  • Digital Realty

  • Equinix

  • Global Switch

  • Interxion

  • VIRTUS Data Center

  • NTT Communications or NTT Global Data Center

  • Teraco Data Environments

Data Center Investors

  • 3Data

  • Aruba SPA

  • ATM Data Center (ATM S.A.)

  • Bahnhof

  • Batelco (Bahrain Telecommunications Company)

  • Bezeq International

  • Bulk Infrastructure

  • CyrusOne

  • Digiplex

  • EdgeConnex

  • Etisalat Group

  • Euclyde

  • Fortlax

  • GlobalConnect

  • Green Datacenter

  • Gulf Data Hub

  • Icolo.io

  • Hydro66

  • Iron Mountain (IO)

  • Inwi

  • IXcellerate

  • Keppel DC

  • Khanza

  • LDeX Group

  • Liquid Telecommunication

  • LuxConnect

  • N+ONE

  • Mobily

  • Ooredoo

  • Scaleway Data Center

  • Tieto

  • T-Systems

  • Verne Global

  • VNET

  • Turkcell

New Entrants

  • Echelon Data Centers

  • Business Overview

  • Product Offerings

  • Global Technical Realty

  • NDC Data Center

  • Quality Technology Services (QTS)

  • Raxio Data Center

  • Vantage Data Center

Key Questions Answered:

  1. What is the EMEA data center colocation market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

  2. What are the factors influencing the growth of EMEA colocation market?

  3. What is the growth of retail colocation services market?

  4. Which regions are the major revenue contributors to the EMEA colocation market?

  5. Who are the leading players in the market, and what is their market share?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market At A Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On Data Center Market
7.2 Internet & Data Growth
7.3 Electricity Pricing In Europe
7.4 Data Center Site Selection Criteria

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Rising Adoption Of District Heating By Data Centers
8.2 Adoption Of Renewable Energy Among Colocation Providers
8.3 M&As To Improve Colocation Market Share
8.4 Growing Rack Power Density
8.5 Increasing Demand For Edge Data Centers
8.6 Growing Adoption Of Lithium-Ion Batteries & Fuel Cells

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Hyperscale Deployments By Colocation Providers
9.2 Rising Demand For Cloud Connectivity & Hybrid Infrastructure Services
9.3 Tax Incentives Reduce Colocation Opex & Customer Costs
9.4 Data Regulation Driving Colocation Investment
9.5 Improvement In Fiber Connectivity Across Developing Countries

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Lack Of Skilled Workforce & Location Constraints For Data Center Development
10.2 Rising Carbon Emissions From Data Centers
10.3 Data Center Power Consumption Increases Opex
10.4 Lack Of Carrier Neutrality In Developing Countries

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Colocation Investment By Area
11.4 Colocation Investment By Power Capacity
11.5 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast
11.6 Five Forces Analysis

12 Colocation Services
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Retail Colocation
12.4 Wholesale Colocation

13 Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Electrical Infrastructure
13.4 Mechanical Infrastructure
13.5 General Construction

14 Electrical Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Ups Systems
14.3 Generators
14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear
14.5 Power Distribution Units
14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure

15 Mechanical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Cooling Systems
15.3 Racks
15.4 Other Mechanical Infrastructure

16 Cooling Systems
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 CRAC & CRAH Units
16.3 Chiller Units
16.4 Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers
16.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
16.6 Other Cooling Units

17 Cooling Technique
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques
17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques

18 General Construction
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Building Development
18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services
18.4 Building Design
18.5 Physical Security
18.6 DCIM/BMS

19 Tier Standards
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Overview Of Tier Standards
19.3 Tier I & II
19.4 TIER III
19.5 TIER IV

20 Geography
20.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.2 Area: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
20.3 Power Capacity: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

21 Western Europe
21.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.2 Colocation Revenue: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.1 Infrastructure Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.2 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.3 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.4 Market Overview
21.5 Investment
21.6 Area
21.7 Power Capacity
21.8 Support Infrastructure
21.9 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast
21.10 UK
21.11 Germany
21.12 Netherlands
21.13 France
21.14 Ireland
21.15 Other Western European Countries

22 Nordic Region
22.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.2 Colocation Revenue: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.3 Infrastructure Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.4 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.5 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
22.6 Market Overview
22.7 Investment
22.8 Area
22.9 Power Capacity
22.10 Support Infrastructure
22.11 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast
22.12 Denmark
22.13 Norway
22.14 Sweden
22.15 Finland & Iceland

23 Central & Eastern Europe (CEE)
23.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
23.2 Colocation Revenue: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
23.3 Infrastructure Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
23.5 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine
23.6 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
23.7 Market Overview
23.8 Investment
23.9 Area
23.10 Power Capacity
23.11 Support Infrastructure
23.12 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast
23.13 Russia & Czech Republic (RCR)
23.14 Poland & Austria
23.15 Other Central & Eastern European Countries

24 Middle East
24.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
24.2 Colocation Revenue: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
24.3 Infrastructure Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
24.5 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine
24.6 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
24.7 Market Overview
24.8 Investment
24.9 Area
24.10 Power Capacity
24.11 Support Infrastructure
24.12 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast
24.13 GCC
24.14 Other Middle Eastern Countries

25 Africa
25.1 Investment: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
25.2 Colocation Revenue: Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
25.3 Infrastructure Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine
25.5 Area: Snapshot & Growth Engine
25.6 Power Capacity: Snapshot & Growth Engine
25.7 Market Overview
25.8 Investment
25.9 Area
25.10 Power Capacity
25.11 Support Infrastructure
25.12 Colocation Revenue: Market Size & Forecast
25.13 South Africa
25.14 Other African Countries

26 Competitive Landscape
26.1 Market Share By Investment
26.2 Market Share By Investment Area
26.3 Market Share By Investment Power Capacity
26.4 Market Share By Colocation Revenue

27 Key Colocation Data Center Service Providers

28 Prominent Data Center Investors

29 New Market Entrants

30 Report Summary
30.1 Key Takeaways

31 Quantitative Summary
31.1 Data Center Colocation Market In EMEA
31.2 Geography
31.3 Western Europe
31.4 Uk
31.5 Germany
31.6 Netherlands
31.7 France
31.8 Ireland
31.9 Other Western European Countries
31.10 Nordics
31.11 Denmark
31.12 Norway
31.13 Sweden
31.14 Finland & Iceland
31.15 Central & Eastern Europe
31.16 Russia & Czech Republic
31.17 Poland & Austria
31.18 Other Central & Eastern European Countries
31.19 Middle East
31.20 GCC
31.21 Other Middle Eastern Countries
31.22 Africa
31.23 South Africa
31.24 Other African Countries

32 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kbdvly

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Trump has reportedly given up on overturning battleground defeats and is trying to delay a final vote count in a desperate bid to throw Biden's victory into doubt

    Joe Biden will not officially be the president-elect until the Electoral College meets in mid-December and confirms the next president.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • JFK conspiracy theory is debunked in Mexico 57 years after Kennedy assassination

    Most conspiracy theories surrounding President John F. Kennedy’s assassination have been disproven. Kennedy was not killed by a gas-powered device triggered by aliens or by actor Woody Harrelson’s dad.But speculation about Kennedy’s Nov. 22, 1963 murder in Dallas continues, fueled by unreleased classified documents, bizarre ballistics and the claim of assassin Lee Harvey Oswald – who was later killed on live TV while in police custody – that he was “just a patsy.”Several JFK assassination experts, like the former New York Times investigative reporter Phillip Shenon, see Mexico as the best place to find answers regarding a possible conspiracy and who was behind it. Just over a month before Kennedy’s killing, Oswald took a bus from Texas to Mexico City. He arrived Friday morning, Sept. 27, 1963 and left very early on Wednesday, Oct. 2, according to American and Mexican intelligence.Was Oswald a kind of rogue James Bond who went south of the border to consort with communists, Cuban revolutionaries and spies – or just a deranged killer?I dug into that question while researching my book on conspiracy narratives in Mexico, and I think I found something everybody else missed: a hole in the story of the very man who started a tenacious conspiracy theory about Oswald’s Mexico trip. Communist Mexico CityMexico was a Cold War hot spot in the mid-20th century, a haven for Soviet exiles, American leftists fleeing the anti-communist persecution of McCarthyism and sympathizers with Cuba’s Castro regime. Every communist and democratic country had an embassy in Mexico City – the only place in the Western Hemisphere where these enemies coexisted more or less openly.According to witnesses from the Cuban and Soviet diplomatic missions, Oswald visited their embassies repeatedly on Friday and Saturday. He was desperately seeking visas to those countries, which Americans were then prohibited from visiting. Told such documents would take months to process, Oswald got in a heated argument with the Cuban consul, Emilio Azcué. Oswald also forced a KGB volleyball match on Saturday morning to be canceled when he brandished a weapon at the Soviet consulate, before bursting into tears and leaving. Those events are well documented by the CIA, which in the 1960s had ramped up its Mexico operations to monitor communist activity, even hiring 200 Mexican agents to help. The Mexican Secret Service, whose 1960s-era files Mexico has recently begun to declassify, also tracked Oswald on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28, 1963. Oswald’s whereabouts for the next three-and-a-half days, however, remain unknown. A conspiracy theory is bornA main conspiracy about Oswald’s undocumented time in Mexico City puts him in contact with dangerous Mexicans on the left side of the Cold War. This story originated in March 1967, when the American consul in the Mexican coastal city of Tampico, Benjamin Ruyle, was buying drinks for local journalists.One of them – Óscar Contreras Lartigue, a 28-year-old reporter for El Sol de Tampico – told Ruyle he’d met Oswald in 1963 when he was a law student at Mexico’s National Autonomous University. Contreras said he’d been in a pro-Castro campus group and that Oswald had begged this group for help getting a Cuban visa. According to Contreras, Oswald spent two days with these National Autonomous University students, then met up with them again a few days later at the Cuban Embassy. Evidently afraid for his life, Contreras wouldn’t tell Ruyle much more. He said he himself had traveled to Cuba, knew people in the Castro regime and had blown up the statue of a former Mexican president on campus in Mexico City. Contreras feared persecution for his political activities. Contreras did say this wasn’t the first time he was sharing his story, though. After JFK was shot, Contreras told Ruyle, he’d commented to his editor that he’d recently met Oswald. The Contreras questionContreras’ account hinted at suspicious, previously unknown connections between Oswald and communist Cuba made shortly before JFK’s assassination.His story was, according to a memo later sent from CIA headquarters, “the first solid investigative lead we have on Oswald’s activities in Mexico.” U.S. government officials needed to find out if Contreras was a trustworthy source. Three months after Ruyle’s happy hour, a CIA official from Mexico City went to Tampico to question Contreras. During the six-hour interrogation, Contreras still refused to go into details, but he did say Oswald never mentioned assassination – only that he said repeatedly he “had to get to Cuba.”In 1978, a researcher from the U.S. House Select Commission on Assassinations named Dan Hardway went to Mexico to investigate the JFK assassination. He was unable to interview Contreras despite several attempts, but in an influential report warned his account should not be dismissed. The New York Times reporter Shenon, who interviewed Oscar Contreras for a 2013 book on the JFK assassination, also found Contreras credible. Shenon wrote that Contreras – whom he calls a “prominent journalist” – “went much further” in their interview than he had with the CIA, alleging “far more extensive contacts between Oswald and Cuban agents in Mexico.”Dan Hardway, who is now a lawyer in West Virginia, still believes Contreras. After reading Shenon’s book, he reiterated in 2015 that Lee Harvey Oswald might have been part of a wider Cuban intelligence web. Hole in the webÓscar Contreras died in 2016, so I could not interview him myself. But in my investigation, a minute detail of his biography grabbed my attention – an apparently overlooked contradiction that could undermine his entire story. In Contreras’ telling, he fled the National Autonomous University campus and moved to Tampico around 1964. Yet Contreras also allegedly told his “editor” about his encounter with Oswald after the 1963 Kennedy assassination. College newspapers aren’t common in Mexico, and Contreras was a law student. So how could he have had an editor in 1963? I thought his hometown paper, El Sol de Tampico, might hold the answer. Digging through its archives, I found that the newspaper ran a Sunday gossip column in the early 1960s called “Crisol,” or “melting pot.” Óscar Contreras became the reporter for “Crisol” on June 6, 1963, and continued writing the gossip column in September and October that year. While Lee Harvey Oswald was in Mexico City, Contreras was 300 miles away in Tampico. In flamboyant prose, faded back issues of the local paper show, he chronicled the sumptuous wedding receptions, quinceañeras and yacht excursions of Tampico’s high society. Three dark daysI believe the Sol de Tampico archives discredit Contereras’ account. A political correspondent may live far from where his newspaper is published. But for a gossip columnist, that would be dereliction of duty. This revelation plunges Oswald’s fall 1963 trip to Mexico back into the dark. There are other conspiracy theories, including that Oswald had a Mexican mistress who took him to a party of communists and spies. But it’s more likely Mexico holds no hidden clues to JFK’s assassination. Conspiracy theories offer assurances of depth and closure, a promise that the biggest enigma of the 20th century is solvable. But from what we know about what Oswald did and didn’t do in Mexico City, he was a volatile, disorganized loner who couldn’t even handle travel logistics. JFK’s assassination is a cold case. And in Mexico, only exhausted leads remain.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Gonzalo Soltero, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM).Read more: * Bob Dylan brings links between JFK assassination and coronavirus into stark relief * What better forensic science can reveal about the JFK assassinationGonzalo Soltero received funding from a Newton Advanced Fellowship by the British Academy.

  • Madeleine McCann suspect's ribs broken 'after guards refused to let him smoke'

    The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann allegedly suffered two broken ribs when he fell during an altercation with court officials after he was refused permission to smoke. Christian Brückner was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident in the northern German city of Braunschweig on Monday. His lawyers have filed a criminal complaint against court officials over the incident, but the full details of what took place have only now begun to emerge. The incident began when Brückner, who had been transferred to a holding cell ahead of a court appearance in connection with another case, was told he could not smoke, according to an account leaked to Zeit newspaper. The convicted paedophile and rapist reacted by staging a furious protest, smearing the walls of the cell with yoghurt and blocking the toilet with paper. Officers intervened and in the course of the altercation, Brückner’s legs were kicked from under him and he fell against the wooden bed, breaking two ribs. The details emerged as Brückner’s application for parole in another case was rejected on Thursday and judges ruled he should remain behind bars.

  • Video released of fatal shooting

    Brevard County Sheriff's Office in Florida releases dashcam video of a fatal shooting of two Black teenagers. (Nov. 18)

  • California inmate fought wildfires, now faces deportation

    Among the thousands of firefighters who battled record-setting wildfires in California this year was Bounchan Keola, a 39-year-old immigrant from Laos serving a 28-year prison sentence for a gang-related shooting when he was 16. One of roughly 1,800 inmates fighting fires, Keola said he struggled to see through the smoke during his first assignment while getting doused with chemicals used to fight the flames. Keola was set to be released in October.

  • Official in charge of signing off on Biden's win is reportedly 'afraid on multiple levels'

    President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump can't be ascertained until General Services Administrator Emily Murphy signs off on it, but she is continuing to hold out while Trump refuses to concede. Murphy has been subject to criticism for delaying the inevitable, but sources close to her told CNN that the "consummate professional" believes she's doing "her honest duty as someone who has sworn true allegiance to the Constitution of the United States of America and the laws that govern her position."The sources also said Murphy is struggling with what she considers a no-win situation. She reportedly feels pressure from both sides of the political spectrum as she tries to interpret unclear law and precedent. "She absolutely feels like she's in a hard place," a friend and former colleague told CNN. "She's afraid on multiple levels. It's a terrible situation."Not everyone is as sympathetic, though. Another former colleague said that while Murphy is "an ethical and moral person," she is "absolutely making the wrong decision" since "there really is no question" that Biden won. Read more at CNN.More stories from theweek.com Trump is wrecking the government on his way out 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot three people in the last five years is resigning

    Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who had been suspended since July, is resigning from the department.

  • Irked Illinois governor to Speaker: End 'political circus'

    Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said taxpayers “don't deserve a political circus” on Thursday when he gave powerful House Speaker Michael Madigan a choice: Answer questions about a federal bribery investigation which implicates him, or give up the gavel after three decades of iron-grip control. It was the strongest statement yet from the Democratic governor, coming a day after federal prosecutors delivered bribery and conspiracy indictments on Madigan's closest confidant and three others in an ongoing probe of a decade-long scheme involving ComEd. The utility giant has admitted handing out $1.3 million in no-work lobbying jobs and sub-contracts to Madigan allies in exchange for favorable legislation.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden says he will not pursue a national lockdown as part of his COVID-19 response: 'I am not going to shut down the economy, period'

    The notion of Biden shutting down the economy was a repeated talking point from President Donald Trump's campaign.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com Trump is reportedly going straight to Republican state legislators in an attempt to overthrow Biden's win 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • Photos Show California Gov. Newsom Flouting Coronavirus Precautions at Upscale Napa Restaurant

    Newly released photos appear to show California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife in an unmasked group eating shoulder-to-shoulder indoors at a birthday party earlier this month.FOX 11 Los Angeles obtained photos from a 50th birthday party for Jason Kinney, a longtime lobbyist and Newsom adviser, at French Laundry on November 6, taken by a witness who told the outlet the group was so loud that open sliding glass doors near where they were seated had to be closed.> EXCLUSIVE: We've obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he's in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864> > -- Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020On Monday, Newsom apologized for attending the party saying he made a “bad mistake.”“I should have stood up and … drove back to my house…The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted,” he said. “ I need to preach and practice, not just preach.”Newsom said that he wanted to “own” his mistake because he was concerned his actions might undermine the message of caution he had sent to residents. The governor instituted new coronavirus restrictions this week, closing indoor dining across much of the state and urging residents to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings."I’m doing my best every single day in trying to model better behavior,” he said.A spokesman for Kinney defended the gathering, telling FOX 11 that the seating at the upscale restaurant north of San Francisco was considered outdoors. “The guests and the restaurant followed all applicable state and county public health guidance," the spokesperson said. "The guests specifically required outdoor seating. And that’s outdoor seating, as confirmed and provided by the restaurant.”  The backlash comes as daily coronavirus cases in the state have doubled in the last 10 days, "the fastest increase California has seen since the beginning of this pandemic," Newsom said Monday. The state surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases last week.

  • Kenya arrests four more after BBC Africa Eye baby stealers exposé

    A total seven people are now being held for allegedly running a child-trafficking syndicate.

  • Trump asks judge to declare him winner in Pennsylvania despite trailing by 80,000 votes

    President’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is leading legal challenge in Pennsylvania, a key swing state

  • Progressive groups warn Biden that giving White House roles to anyone with Google ties, including its former CEO Eric Schmidt, would 'alienate' the nation

    The 14 progressive groups told Biden they "want to ensure that the internet isn't dominated by a handful of corporations," such as Google.

  • Radical Pakistani religious cleric dies after leading sit-in

    Khadim Hussein Rizvi, a radical Pakistani religious scholar who this week led thousands of supporters into a sit-in in Islamabad over the republishing in France of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, which they deem blasphemous, died on Thursday. According to the cleric's spokesman and a doctor at the hospital where Rizvi was taken to in the eastern city of Lahore, he was showing symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 but had not been tested for the coronavirus. The doctor, Salman Ahmed, said Rizvi had had a high fever for four days and developed serious respiratory problems on Thursday.

  • Federal judge stays execution of lone woman on federal death row

    A federal judge on Thursday agreed to briefly stay the execution of Lisa Montgomery, the lone woman on federal death row, after her attorneys fell ill with COVID-19 and were unable to file a timely clemency petition on her behalf. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss said that though his order will temporarily stay the execution, now slated for Dec. 8, it will "not enjoin any government official, including the President," from taking any adverse action on her request for a reprieve. Montgomery, now 52, was convicted in 2007 of kidnapping and strangling Bobbie Jo Stinnett, who was eight months pregnant.

  • Fact check: Amy Coney Barrett ruled that police did not knowingly violate Black teen's rights

    Text appearing next to Barrett's face on an Instagram post makes a serious claim, which we've rated false.