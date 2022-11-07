EMEA Earnings to Watch: Ryanair, Bayer, AstraZeneca, Richemont

(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc, the first out of the gate among major European companies reporting earnings this week, shrugged off the threat of recession, lifting its passenger target and forecasting profit to exceed €1 billion ($995 million) this year.

Europe’s biggest discount airline is benefiting from passengers trading down to the lowest available air fares rather than giving up on travel altogether. The outlook may offer some respite even as inflation left a sting across broad sections of the economy last quarter.

Travel and leisure stocks have topped the Stoxx Europe 600 Index chart since Sept. 30, far outpacing food, beverage and tobacco at the rear. This week will be a test for both as the current reporting season nears a close.

The trend among consumers to trade down brands may present a threat for Marks & Spencer Group Plc, due to report on Wednesday. The UK groceries and clothing chain is focusing on value at the expense of its reputation on the premium end of the price range, as it extends a price freeze on more than 100 food items until the end of January. Meanwhile, customers of Cie Financiere Richemont may carry on oblivious to the cost-of-living crisis, with its results on Friday expected to show resilient demand for luxury jewelery and watches.

Also among this season’s winners are industries with strong pricing power that are less exposed to turbulence in the economy, like pharmaceuticals. This week, AstraZeneca Plc and Bayer AG will reveal whether they’ll join peers like GSK Plc, Sanofi and Novo Nordisk A/S in raising full-year forecasts.

Highlights to look for this week:

Tuesday: Bayer (BAYN GY) is due to report at 7:30 a.m. CET. BI’s Michael Shah expects the German health-care and agricultural conglomerate to have continued its double-digit revenue growth trajectory last quarter, driven by currency and favorable commodity and herbicide pricing in Crop Science, its main driver. Bayer raised its outlook in August, with adjusted Ebitda for the year currently forecast at about €12.5 billion and a margin of 26% to 27%. Investors will also be watching for news on litigation, following Bayer’s recent court wins over its Roundup weedkiller, as the company faces yet more trials in the fourth quarter in Florida, Missouri and California. BI’s Holly Froum expects the recent court wins to be outliers and that the full $16 billion reserve taken for the litigation to address current and future cases could be tapped.

Wednesday: Marks & Spencer (MKS LN) is scheduled to report six-month results at 7:00 a.m. GMT. Its focus on value, designed to restore consumer trust and expand revenue, means a short-term step back for margin, according to BI’s Charles Allen. Investment at the Ocado Retail JV also means lower profit, with food sales overall reverting to a more normal store-based pattern, Allen said. That said, its low share of the large-basket grocery market and lesser position in kids’ clothing offer scope for growth.

Thursday: AstraZeneca (AZN LN) is due to report third-quarter results at 7:00 a.m. GMT. The UK drugmaker boosted its revenue forecast in July thanks to a strong performance from Covid-19 medicines, although it stood pat on its core EPS outlook. The initial guidance looked “easily achievable,” a thesis supported by beats in both quarters this year, but margin pressure is building, said BI’s John Murphy. The company has flagged an increase in costs to integrate Alexion and as it steps up spending on R&D and new product launches.

Friday: Richemont’s (CFR SW) half-year results, expected at 7:00 a.m. CET, may well confirm that high-end shoppers are more accepting of rising prices, with BI’s Deborah Aitken expecting “relatively robust” demand for luxury jewelry and watches. Richemont’s sale of a stake in its online retail business YNAP in August should boost the company’s margin prospects, according to Aitken, who also expects an uptick in Asian sales growth as China lifts restrictions. Estimates compiled by Bloomberg expect Richemont’s second-quarter revenue in the Asia Pacific region to have risen 2.8% compared to the same period last year, while total sales are seen up 7.1%.

