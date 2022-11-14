EMEA Earnings to Watch: Vodafone, Siemens, Burberry

Charles Capel
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investors will keep a wary eye on the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, where US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to meet later on Monday, their first in-person conversation since the pandemic emerged.

Most Read from Bloomberg

China’s policy shifts on Covid have injected momentum to export-heavy sectors on hopes the country’s softer stance will help revive flagging sales there, adding to the bullish signals building for European stocks going into the final weeks of a roller-coaster year.

This week marks the last major week of earnings in the current cycle, which has brought respite for some but which leaves corporations facing a final quarter of potential power blackouts and growing labor unrest.

If dealmaking has gone slightly out of fashion lately, nobody told Vodafone Group Plc. Last week’s announcement that the UK telecommunications company is spinning off and selling a stake in its Vantage Towers AG unit less than two years after listing it is a measure of the investor pressure Chief Executive Nick Read is under to lighten its balance sheet. Vantage Towers confirmed its 2023 forecast in a first-half update on Monday. Vodafone is set to follow with its latest report on Tuesday.

Read More: Germany’s Biggest Wage Talks Keep ECB Officials in Suspense

British trenchcoat maker Burberry Group Plc, which also reports this week, has had almost as many executive changes recently as Vodafone has had deals. Its update will be the first since Daniel Lee joined as the company’s new chief creative officer last month.

Read More: Heads Turn to No. 10 as UK Economy Contracts: The London Rush

Siemens AG on Thursday will be the last top-tier German company to report in the current cycle. Investors are keen for its view of the corporate landscape going into 2023 as the first quarter of its new fiscal year hits full swing.

  • To subscribe to earnings coverage across your portfolio or other earnings analysis, run the NSUB EARNINGS function on the Bloomberg terminal.

  • For more on what’s going on in other regions, see the US Earnings Week Ahead or the Asia Earnings Week Ahead, and see the ESG Stock Watch for a selection of the environmental, social and governance themes that may come up on this week’s earnings calls.

Highlights to look for this week:

Tuesday: Vodafone (VOD LN) is due to report first-half results at 7 a.m. GMT. Bowing to activist pressure, CEO Read has been selling off or merging parts of the sprawling telecommunications company, with deals agreed for the Hungary operations, tower assets in New Zealand, a stake in its Ghana unit, as well as the Vantage Towers transaction. Talks are also underway to merge the UK operations with CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.’s Three UK. The strategy could “unlock value” despite soft fundamentals elsewhere in the company, Bloomberg Intelligence’s Erhan Gurses writes. Among the headwinds are protracted revenue weakness in Europe as well as rapidly rising prices. Estimates compiled by Bloomberg point to a slowdown in organic service revenue growth, dragged down in Europe by operations in Spain and Italy.

  • Imperial Brands (IMB LN) is also scheduled to report full-year results, at 7:00 a.m. GMT. The tobacco company is expected to continue its push toward next generation products, such as vaporizers, which generate a growing portion of its income. Additional capital expenditure will be required for the shift into NGP’s, but dividend growth will remain a priority, Bloomberg Intelligence’s Duncan Fox writes. NGP income is expected to be significantly above that reported in 2021, reversing a two-year trend during the pandemic that saw revenue from the products slump.

Wednesday: No major earnings of note

Thursday: Siemens’s (SIE GY) fourth-quarter results are expected at 7:00 a.m. CET. Visibility into fiscal 2022-2023 will be the key area of interest for investors, Omid Vaziri from BI writes. Bloomberg-compiled estimates point to 3.6% organic revenue growth and a gross profit margin of about 36% for the new year. Margins will be in focus as slowing growth and lingering inflation test profitability, although the results may show a positive backlog evolution from generally strong demand across key markets. Easing parts shortages may boost organic sales growth to top 10% in the fourth quarter from 4% reported in the three months prior.

  • Burberry’s (BRBY LN) six-month earnings are due at 7:00 a.m. GMT. The signing of Daniel Lee signals the brand’s intention to compete with the likes of LVMH and Gucci. It’s still early days for CEO Jonathan Akeroyd, who took the helm in March, just months before COO and CFO Julie Brown set an April 1 2023 date for her resignation. Burberry upheld its medium-term outlook in its last results despite the management upheaval, but the rapidity of change could still raise challenges, Bloomberg Intelligence’s Deborah Aitken writes. Burberry is particularly sensitive to steps to control the spread of Covid-19 in China, which generates a major chunk of its revenue. The country on Friday reduced the amount of time travelers and close contacts must spend in quarantine, and pulled back on testing, in a significant calibration of its Covid Zero policy.

Read More: Richemont Profit Hits Record as Watches and Jewelry Shine

Friday: No major earnings of note

Read More: Inflation Surprise Isn’t Good News for All Sectors: Taking Stock

--With assistance from Ryan Hesketh, Alexey Anishchuk, Mariajose Vera, Simon Lee, Andrey Biryukov and Sangam Sriram.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Xi to Meet Australian PM for First Time After Biden Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet in-person on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit on Tuesday, the first such talks between leaders of the two countries since 2019 that’s likely to touch on trade.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto Markets‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX’s Balance Shee

  • Is Breedon Group plc's (LON:BREE) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    Breedon Group's (LON:BREE) stock is up by a considerable 17% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong...

  • Oil Slips as Stronger Dollar Offsets Optimism Over China Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dipped after a two-day rally as a stronger dollar offset optimism around the outlook for improved Chinese demand.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto Markets‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionWest Texas Intermediate futur

  • Iraq Seeks Stable Oil Prices as It Rebuilds, Premier Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, seeks to keep oil prices near current levels to ensure market stability as the country rebuilds, according to new Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto Markets‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryFall of the World’

  • Ukraine Latest: EU to Discuss Punishing Iran Over Russia Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union foreign and defense ministers meet in Brussels this week, where they’ll discuss punitive measures over Iran’s alleged drone and missile transfers to Russia. Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto Markets‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cos

  • Bank of Japan’s Kuroda again cautions against sharp yen weakness

    Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday reiterated his caution about rapid yen weakness and promised to maintain close coordination with the government.

  • Japanese Inflation Shows Signs of Easing, Kuroda Says

    The yen’s slide against the dollar has increased the cost of imported raw materials, energy and food, but currency interventions have helped slow the decline, the BOJ governor said.

  • Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has set his eyes on Liverpool Football Club

    Mukesh Ambani, chairman of India’s largest private firm Reliance Industries (RIL), might become the new owner of England’s Liverpool Football Club.

  • Yellen hopes Biden-Xi G20 meeting will boost U.S.-China economic engagement

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she hopes President Joe Biden's meeting on Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping leads to increased engagement on macroeconomic issues between the world's two largest economies. Yellen said the purpose of the meeting was to stabilize the U.S.-China relationship and provide some certainty for U.S. businesses about its future path. "What I'm very much hoping is that as a result of the president's bilateral with President Xi today, we'll engage in more intensive conversations going forward with our Chinese counterparts about the Chinese economy, global macroeconomic outcomes, and health policies both in the U.S. and China that are impacting those outcomes," Yellen told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.

  • Insiders at Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) sold US$4.0m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

    In the last year, many Eaton Corporation plc ( NYSE:ETN ) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may...

  • Batu Kawan Berhad's (KLSE:BKAWAN) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly...

  • Investors in K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) have unfortunately lost 35% over the last year

    Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big...

  • The $24 Trillion Treasury World Suddenly Looks Less Dangerous

    (Bloomberg) -- The historic bond selloff has wreaked havoc across global markets all year, while fueling a crisis of confidence in everything from the 60-40 portfolio complex to the world of Big Tech investing.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto Markets‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryBig Investors

  • UK will keep working to secure consular access for hunger striker - Cleverly

    Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Monday that the government will keep working to secure consular access for Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd El-Fattah. His family said last week that they had been informed by prison authorities that medical intervention was taken to maintain his health. "What we what we will do is we will keep working to secure consular access because he is British dual national and that is what we expect and we'll keep pushing to get resolution on this long standing and very difficult case," Cleverly told Times Radio.

  • 7 Best Moments at 2022 VetsAid Concert

    Joe Walsh’s sixth VetsAid benefit concert, held at Nationwide Arena, was a homecoming of sorts that brought an all-Ohio bill.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Jump On Easing Covid Curbs

    Amid buzz of a Covid policy pivot, Beijing eased curbs despite rising cases. Chinese stocks continued to bounce.

  • Britain and France sign new £63m deal to curb Channel migrant crisis

    Britain and France signed a new £63 million agreement on Monday to pay for a 40 per cent increase in the number of officers patrolling French beaches in an attempt to stop more migrant crossings.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down

    The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. Atotech is a leader in chemistry solutions for advanced electronics in addition to providing a host of other products and services.

  • FTX founder Bankman-Fried denies fleeing to South America amid crypto collapse

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly denied speculative reports that he had flown to South America after the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy.

  • Cryptocurrency Solana Collapses in FTX Scandal

    The token is the first big victim of the abrupt implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX cryptocurrency exchange.