EMEA Polyether Graft Co-Polymer Polyol Markets by Product, Application and Region - Forecast to 2024

The report Polyether Graft Co-Polymer Polyols in the very first edition of its market study. This comprehensive review builds upon previous work in the polyol market, but with a focus on these highvalue components. It covers consumption data for the year 2019 and provides anticipated figures for 2024. Data are reported as tonnes of graft co-polymer polyol consumed in the production of polyurethane products.



Product Scope

The analyst segments the graft co-polymer polyol market volume by:

Reactive vs. non-reactive (by Region)

Solid content (by Region):

Non-reactive: 10-15%, 16-25%, 26-37%, 38-42%, 43-50%

Reactive: 10-15%, 16-25%, 26-37%, 3842%, 43-50%

Application Scope



Data presented are on the use of graft co-polymers in the following applications (by Country):

Standard slabstock foam

HR Foam

Automotive moulded foam

Moulded furniture foam

Integral skin foam

Viscoelastic foam

The geographical scope is as follows:



Western Europe : Austria , Benelux, France , Germany , Greece , Ireland , Italy , Nordic countries, Portugal , Spain , Switzerland , UK

, Benelux, , , , , , Nordic countries, , , , UK Central Europe : Czech Republic , Hungary , Poland , Romania , Slovakia , Slovenia

, , , , , Eastern Europe : Russia , Other CIS, Other Eastern Europe, Turkey

, Other CIS, Other Eastern Europe, Middle East : Egypt , Iran , Levant, Other GCC, Saudi Arabia , UAE

, , Levant, Other GCC, , UAE Africa : East Africa , North Africa , South Africa , West Africa

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 End-use Markets Covered

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Units of Volume

1.5 Forecasts

1.6 Abbreviations

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Graft Co-Polymer Polyol Technical Background

2.2 Market Overview

2.3 Graft Co-Polymer Polyol Application Overview

2.3.1 Conventional Polyether Slabstock

2.3.2 High Resilience (HR) Slabstock

2.3.3 Viscoelastic Foam (Memory Foam)

2.3.4 Automotive Seating

2.3.5 Furniture Components

2.3.6 Integral Skin Foam

3. Major Polyurethane Flexible Foam End-use Markets

3.1 Automotive

3.1.1 Global Automotive Industry

3.1.2 EMEA Automotive Industry Overview

3.1.3 EMEA Passenger Car Production

3.1.4 EMEA Commercial Vehicle Production

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Goods Vehicles

Buses & Coaches

3.2 Furniture & Bedding

3.2.1 Global Furniture Industry

3.2.2 EMEA Furniture Industry

Europe

The Middle East

Africa

3.2.3 EMEA Mattress Industry

3.3 Major Uses for Polyurethanes in the Flexible Foam Industry

3.3.1 Flexible Slabstock

Standard Slabstock

3.3.2 Flexible Moulded Foam

Automotive

Moulded Furniture Foam

Integral Skin Foam

4. Polyether Polyol Industry

4.1 Industry Overview

4.2 Polyether Polyol Producers

4.2.1 Polyol Production Capacity in EMEA

5. Polyether Graft Co-Polymer Polyol Consumption

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Review By Region & Application

5.2.1 Overview by Region & Application

5.2.2 Self-Formulation vs. Systems

5.2.3 Reactive vs. Non-Reactive

5.2.4 Western Europe

5.2.5 Central Europe

5.2.6 Eastern Europe

5.2.7 Middle East & Africa

6. Regulatory Framework

6.1 Automotive Emissions

6.1.1 Emissions From Passenger Cars

6.1.2 Emissions From Light Commercial Vehicles

6.1.3 Emissions From Heavy-Duty Vehicles

6.1.4 Non-Road Mobile Machinery Emissions (NRMM)

6.1.5 VOCs

6.1.6 Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Procedure (WLTP)

6.2 Other Legislation

7. Supplier Landscape

7.1 Major Slabstock Foam Producers

7.1.1 Western Europe

7.1.2 Central & Eastern Europe

7.1.3 Middle East

7.1.4 North Africa

7.1.5 Other Africa

8. Company Profiles - Key Producers and Product Portfolios

8.1 Basf Polyurethanes

8.2 Covestro AG

8.3 The Dow Chemical Company

8.4 Shell Chemicals

8.5 PCC Rokita

8.6 Repsol

8.7 Chimcomplex

