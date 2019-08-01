Emeco Holdings (ASX:EHL) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Emeco Holdings Limited (ASX:EHL) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Emeco Holdings

What Is Emeco Holdings's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Emeco Holdings had AU$467.3m in debt in December 2018; about the same as the year before. However, it does have AU$18.6m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about AU$448.7m.

ASX:EHL Historical Debt, August 1st 2019 More

How Healthy Is Emeco Holdings's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Emeco Holdings had liabilities of AU$81.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of AU$456.8m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of AU$18.6m as well as receivables valued at AU$112.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling AU$407.4m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Emeco Holdings is worth AU$709.2m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While Emeco Holdings's debt to EBITDA ratio (2.6) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 1.7, suggesting high leverage. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. However, it should be some comfort for shareholders to recall that Emeco Holdings actually grew its EBIT by a hefty 257%, over the last 12 months. If that earnings trend continues it will make its debt load much more manageable in the future. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Emeco Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.