Emerado man pleads guilty to gross sexual imposition

Jan. 25—GRAND FORKS — An Emerado man charged with two counts of Class AA felony gross sexual imposition changed his pleas to guilty less than 24 hours before his trial was scheduled to begin.

Joseph Edward Glaum, 49, pleaded guilty to both counts of gross sexual imposition on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. He entered a conditional open plea.

According to an affidavit in the case, the Emerado Police Department was dispatched to Glaum's residence on May 14, 2021, following reports alleging that he sexually abused a juvenile on multiple occasions.

When law enforcement arrived, Glaum told police "he had been doing some 'inappropriate' things" with the juvenile girl, the affidavit said.

On May 20, 2021, the juvenile spoke to a forensic interviewer with the Red River Valley Child Advocacy Center. According to the child's statement, the juvenile had been abused multiple times over a four-year period.

Glaum was arrested in November 2021.

A class AA felony, has a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Glaum's sentencing is scheduled for May 11.