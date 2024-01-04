Emerado man pleads not guilty to attempted murder, other crimes

Jan. 3—GRAND FORKS — An Emerado man accused of attempted murder waived his Wednesday, Jan. 3, preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to multiple crimes.

Alexander Mitchell Stewart, 31, was arrested in September of 2023 after law enforcement was called to a domestic disturbance.

On the scene, police observed Stewart attacking a woman

— identified as Joesee Ward — according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Ward later told law enforcement Stewart threatened to kill her, hit, choked and dragged her around, the affidavit said.

Stewart is charged with Class A felony attempted murder, which has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. He's also charged with three Class C felonies: domestic violence causing serious bodily injury, terrorizing and felonious restraint. Lastly, he's charged with Class A misdemeanor driving under suspension.

Stewart's final dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on March 28. He remains in custody at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.