Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals to Open a New Financing Round Under its Regulation A+ Offering

Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals
·5 min read

New round will open on December 7, 2020 and close on or before March 28, 2021

SAN DIEGO, CA, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EHP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new class of medicines to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, will open a new financing round under its Regulation A (“Reg A”) offering on December 7, 2020 following demand from existing and new investors to purchase shares. This financing round will expire once the maximum amount of approximately $17 million is raised or on March 28, 2021, whichever comes first, and will be available to all qualified U.S. and international investors with the exception of Canada due to Canadian securities regulations.

As of October 30, EHP received over $49 million in investment commitments under its Reg A offering. EHP is currently offering shares of Common Stock at $6.00 per share to both accredited and nonaccredited investors. The minimum investment is 500 shares, or $3,000. The Company’s Offering Circular, which was qualified by the SEC on November 24, 2020, can be viewed by clicking here.

“We are grateful for the contribution our shareholders’ investment provides in advancing our mission,” said Dr. Jim DeMesa, President and CEO of EHP. “Given the high demand to invest in EHP, we have an opportunity to further extend the funding of our development programs and operating runway and are pleased to be able to open this new funding round."

Proceeds raised to date have been used primarily for preclinical and clinical development of EHP-101, EHP’s oral formulation of a novel, patented synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) derivative in Phase 2 clinical development initially for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and multiple sclerosis. The Company has also advanced preclinical work for EHP-102, its novel, patented synthetic cannabigerol (CBG) derivative being developed to treat Huntington’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

Additional proceeds from this offering will be used to continue advancing its Phase 2 clinical programs, including the initiation of EHP’s planned Phase 2 study for multiple sclerosis and to continue the preclinical development of EHP-102. Investors are encouraged to read the Offering Circular and exhibits and consult with their tax, legal, or financial professional before investing.

Any questions regarding the company or the investment process should be directed to the Company via email at invest@emeraldpharma.life or the investor hotline at +1 (888) 468-3471.

About Regulation A
In the United States under the Securities Act of 1933, any offer to sell securities must either be registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or meet certain qualifications to exempt it from such registration. Regulation A (or Reg A) contains rules providing exemptions from the registration requirements, allowing some companies to use public solicitations to offer and sell their securities without having to register the securities with the SEC. Regulation A offerings are intended to make access to capital possible for small and medium-sized companies and to allow non-accredited investors to participate in the offering. The regulation is found under Title 17 of the Code of Federal Regulations, chapter 2, part 230.

About Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals is developing product candidates derived from cannabinoids for the treatment of CNS, autoimmune, and other diseases. The Company has two families of patented new chemical entities, derived from synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol (CBG), that it has modified through rational drug design to affect validated receptors and pathways pertinent to targeted diseases. Its first drug candidate, EHP-101, is entering Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, a severe form of scleroderma, and multiple sclerosis. Its second product candidate, EHP-102, is in preclinical development and is focused on treating Huntington’s disease and Parkinson’s disease. EHP-101 has received Orphan designation in the US and EU for systemic sclerosis and EHP-102 has received Orphan designation in the US and EU for Huntington’s disease. For more information, visit http://www.emeraldpharma.life or contact info@emeraldpharma.life.

To the extent statements contained in this news release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. they should be considered "forward-looking statements," as described in the private securities litigation reform act of 1995, that reflect management's current beliefs and expectations. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "hope," "hypothesis," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strategy," "will," "would," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the success and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials; (ii) our ability to develop our product candidates; (iii) our plans to research, discover, evaluate and develop additional potential product, technology and business candidates and opportunities; (iv) the anticipated timing of clinical data availability; (v) our ability to meet our milestones; and (vi) our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals' investigational drug products have not been approved or cleared by the FDA.


    Joe Biden delivered an apparent further blow to British hopes of a quick trade deal with the US, suggesting he would concentrate on building up industries at home first. The president-elect echoed the language of Donald Trump, saying he would put "America first". "I want to make sure we’re going to fight like hell by investing in America first," Mr Biden said in an interview with the New York Times. "I’m not going to enter any new trade agreement with anybody until we have made major investments here at home and in our workers." His top priority will be getting a generous stimulus package through Congress to counter the economic impact of the pandemic. Mr Biden mentioned energy, biotech, artificial intelligence, infrastructure and education as areas where his administration would invest heavily. His comments were made in the context of how the US would compete with China when he is in the White House. But they appeared to signal a further setback for a US-UK trade deal. It followed Mr Biden's public intervention last week when he said there must be no guarded border in Ireland. In September, he warned that the Good Friday Agreement must not become a "casualty of Brexit" and that a UK-US trade deal was dependent on that. Mr Biden has been a strident critic of China's human rights record and indicated he will maintain a tough trade posture towards Beijing, including keeping tariffs imposed by Mr Trump. He said: "I'm not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs. I'm not going to prejudice my options." Mr Biden said he would pursue policies targeting China's "abusive practices" such as "stealing intellectual property, dumping products and illegal subsidies to corporations". He added: "The best China strategy, I think, is one which gets every one of our - or at least what used to be our - allies on the same page. "It’s going to be a major priority for me in the opening weeks of my presidency to try to get us back on the same page with our allies." On Iran, Mr Biden stood by his view that his administration would lift sanctions if Tehran returned to "strict compliance with the nuclear deal."