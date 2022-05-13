Emerald Resources' (ASX:EMR) investors will be pleased with their strong 169% return over the last three years

Emerald Resources NL (ASX:EMR) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 10% in the last month. But that doesn't undermine the rather lovely longer-term return, if you measure over the last three years. In three years the stock price has launched 169% higher: a great result. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. The fundamental business performance will ultimately dictate whether the top is in, or if this is a stellar buying opportunity.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Given that Emerald Resources only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Over the last three years Emerald Resources has grown its revenue at 157% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Along the way, the share price gained 39% per year, a solid pop by our standards. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Emerald Resources has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 16% in the last twelve months. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 20% per year, is even more impressive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Emerald Resources you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning.

