Emerge Hires Ocgrow Ventures CEO; Shares Pop

Emerge Commerce (TSE: ECOM), an acquirer and operator of direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-commerce brands, announced Monday the addition of Harish Consul, founder and CEO of Ocgrow Ventures, as a strategic advisor to the company.

An Entrepreneur with Extensive Experience

Harish has several years of experience as an entrepreneur building, operating and investing in growth-oriented and highly successful technology and e-commerce businesses in North America and globally, in both private and public markets.

Ocgrow has built an extensive portfolio of cutting-edge technology investments, counting global e-commerce powerhouses such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (TSE: SHOP) and Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) among its most successful early investments nowadays.

Management Commentary

Emerge founder and CEO Ghassan Halazon said, "We are incredibly fortunate to have Harish and Ocgrow join EMERGE as strategic advisor. From the moment we met, it was crystal clear that we shared the same values, and he has a deep understanding of what it takes to win big. Harish has a refreshingly long-term perspective on building iconic businesses that stand the test of time, offering very patient capital and support. We could not be more thrilled to partner with him on this journey."

Wall Street’s Take

Two months ago, Raymond James analyst Steven Li kept a Buy rating on ECOM and C$2.25 price target. This implies upside potential of 167.9% to current levels.

As Li is the only analyst to have offered a stock rating for ECOM in the last three months, the average Emerge Commerce price target is C$2.25.

