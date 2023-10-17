Emergency I-80 road work in Placer County set for this week
A six-mile stretch of westbound Interstate 80 near Colfax in Placer County will be shut down overnight this week for emergency pavement repairs after the historic storms earlier this year.
A six-mile stretch of westbound Interstate 80 near Colfax in Placer County will be shut down overnight this week for emergency pavement repairs after the historic storms earlier this year.
Saj Mack, a professional film and television makeup artist, shares her step-by-step routine for concealing dry and flaky skin. The post Professional film and television makeup artist explains how to stop makeup flaking from dry skin: ‘use a satin, skin-like finish’ appeared first on In The Know.
Ever feel like dating apps don't actually work? You're not alone. The post Why you might feel like all of your online matches are unattractive, and what to do about it appeared first on In The Know.
Richardson is dealing with a shoulder injury.
When it comes to the repercussions of antisemitism, here’s what it has in common with other forms of prejudice, as well as how it’s unique.
The Rangers are headed home with a 2-0 lead in the ALCS.
Dan Titus breaks down two Central Division guards who offer upside value in fantasy basketball drafts.
What's a Manic Pixie Dream Boy? Apparently, it's a Timothée Chalamet. The post What is a ‘Manic Pixie Dream Boy’? Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship renews interest in trope. appeared first on In The Know.
Get this: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $20 and more.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle company Archer Aviation plans to start air taxi operations in Abu Dhabi in 2026, making the city its first international market outside the United States. From there, Archer plans to launch an air taxi service across the United Arab Emirates as part of the company's recently signed memorandum of understanding with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO). The plans for UAE air taxi development come off the back of the California-based company's $142 million deal in August to provide up to six of its "Midnight" aircraft to the U.S. Air Force.
Police say Wadea Al-Fayoume and his mother were attacked by their 71-year-old landlord because they were Muslim and he was angry about the Israel-Hamas war.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
On Sunday, Brown was arrested for allegedly not paying $31,000 in child support.
Welcome to "haunted hydrology" 101. Geo Rutherford's super-popular TikTok series occurs every October and has viewers hooked.
Score a 43-inch Fire TV for $190, a Dyson-esque stick vac for nearly 80% off and so much more.
Our guide to the most delightful (sometimes frightful) Halloween dinnerware and decor, delivered right to your doorstep.
The 2024 Nissan Leaf is now certified and eligible for a $3,750 EV tax credit.
Fans swear by the flattering Gloria Vanderbilt faves: 'I will live in these!'
The rocker opens up about sobriety, panic attacks, his new album, and how he and his wife still "dig each other in every specific way you could imagine" nearly three decades after being set up on a blind date.
Vincent Goodwill is first joined by one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history, George “The Iceman” Gervin, to talk about his upcoming biography before being joined by Jake Fischer to discuss the players in Level 2 of our NBA Levels project.