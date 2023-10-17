Emergency I-80 road work in Placer County set for this week

TechCrunch

Electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle company Archer Aviation plans to start air taxi operations in Abu Dhabi in 2026, making the city its first international market outside the United States. From there, Archer plans to launch an air taxi service across the United Arab Emirates as part of the company's recently signed memorandum of understanding with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO). The plans for UAE air taxi development come off the back of the California-based company's $142 million deal in August to provide up to six of its "Midnight" aircraft to the U.S. Air Force.