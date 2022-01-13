Emergency calls offer insight into Millville police shooting

MILLVILLE - Two emergency calls from a family member offer insight into a local man's fatal shooting by a city police officer.

In the first of the 911 calls, a woman describes her son's behavior as "uncontrollable," but notes he has no weapon and has made no threats.

"No one's hurt yet, but he won't calm down," she tells a Cumberland County dispatcher.

But a few minutes later, the woman calls again with an ominous update.

"He's outside now on the back deck but he has a kitchen knife," she says. "And he's been very threatening but no one in the house has been hurt yet."

A Millville police officer responding to the calls fatally shot 33-year-old Daniel Ackley outside a home on the 200 block of Burns Road on the night of Jan. 4.

A fatal police shooting in Millville occurred after a 911 call reported a distraught man outside his home with a knife.

Ackley received first aid after being shot by Officer Timothy Rehman, then was flown to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly before 11 p.m.

No other injuries were reported

The Attorney General's Office has said Ackley was shot while allegedly advancing on police with a "machete."

It has offered few other details, noting an investigation required by state law is still underway.

Recordings of the calls, obtained through a public-records request, are redacted to prevent disclosing the name of the caller or the person having the apparent crisis.

But the caller identifies the person in crisis as her son and gives an address listed in tax records for John and Karen Ackley, the shooting victim's parents.

The recordings are also after a dispatcher's requests for information about the subject's medical condition.

In the midst of the second call, however, a county dispatcher relays information about the knife to a Millville police dispatcher and refers to "the gentleman who’s having a psychological episode."

The Millville dispatcher responds, "I will let the officers know."

The first call also shows a dispatcher's attempt to calm the turmoil in the Burns Road home.

The dispatcher, after asking multiple questions to assess the situation, addresses raised voices that can be heard in the background.

He asks, " Are other people arguing with him?"

"My husband and my daughter," the caller replies.

"Try not to argue with him," the dispatcher suggests. "Give him some space, try to stay away from him."

"We have help dispatched there,' the dispatcher continues.

Then he adds, "If anything changes, call us right back."

