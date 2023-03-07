Emergency coal plants fired up as cold snap raises risk of blackouts tonight

coal plants

Britain’s power plants have been told to generate more electricity and emergency coal generators have been warmed up to help guard against the risk of blackouts this evening.

National Grid has issued a second-stage warning that the margin between electricity supply and demand will be tight on Tuesday as a cold snap sweeps Britain.

The electricity operator has issued a so-called electricity margin notice for 4.30pm to 8.30pm, which effectively tells the market that the grid wants more generation to come online this evening.

As a further contingency measure, the grid has warmed up four of its five back-up coal power stations as temperatures in London fell to as much as 5.1C below normal overnight.

The Grid insisted that the firing up of the two units at EDF’s West Burton A site and two units at the Drax power station in North Yorkshire did not mean they will necessarily be used.

The risk of blackouts is understood to be low but a spokesman said it was adding extra capacity in an effort to be “prudent”.

The expected shortfall this evening is as much as 980 megawatts, which is larger than the current contingency requirement of 700 megawatts. The margin notice, which was issued by the Grid manager's control room, goes beyond the automatic warnings that have already been triggered several times this winter.

The notice said: “An electricity margin notice (EMN) has been issued to the market.

“This is a routine tool that we use most winters, and means we are asking generators to make available any additional generation capacity they may have.

“The EMN does not mean electricity supply is at risk.”

Addressing the warming of the coal units, a spokesman for the National Grid’s Electricity System Operator (ESO) said:

“The ESO has issued a notification that we will warm four of our five winter contingency coal units for potential use on Tuesday 7 March.

“This notification is not confirmation that the unit will be used on Tuesday, but that it will be available to the ESO, if required.

“The ESO as a prudent system operator has developed these tools for additional contingency to operate the network as normal. This does not mean electricity supplies are at risk.”