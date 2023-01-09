Emergency crews were called to a fire at an apartment building in Allegheny County.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were dispatched to the 1200 block of 8th Avenue in Natrona Heights at around 5:50 p.m. Sunday.

PHOTOS: Emergency crews battle fire at apartment building in Allegheny County

Firefighters said the blaze began on the bottom floor of the house and spread to the second.

An elderly woman was inside the building when the fire started but was able to escape.

It took crews 45 minutes to get the fire under control. Firefighters said a woodshop on the first floor of the house caused some problems as they were working.

Firefighters believe the building contained four apartments but say only one was occupied. They believe the building can be salvaged.

The Red Cross has been notified and is helping.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

11-month drug trafficking investigation results in 7 Allegheny County arrests, AG says Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home after critical comments Police: Arrest warrant issued for man after woman found stabbed to death in her Pittsburgh home VIDEO: Steelers preparing to take on Cleveland Browns for possible playoff spot DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts