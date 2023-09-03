Emergency crews battle flames near recycling plant for hours in North Fayette Township

A fire near a recycling plant in North Fayette Township has been burning for hours.

Firefighters, police officers and medics were called to 111 Kelso Road at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

As of 9:45 p.m., a large emergency crew presence was still on the scene.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Channel 11 observed fire trucks driving down from the area to refill their tankers at a fire hydrant on Steubenville Pike.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

